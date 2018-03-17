Fulani Herdsmen Accuses Army, Militia Of Killing Members

Published:

The Plateau state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has accused the army of killing five of its members. The body said houses were also set on fire, leading to the loss of millions of naira, This is contained in a statement signed by the chapter’s chairman, Muhammed Nura, where he alleged that the soldiers carted away 400 cows after shooting down over 40.





According to the statement, the carnage has left over 2,764 people displaced with others seeking refuge in neighbouring villages. It called on NEMA to help with the displaced persons.





“For the avoidance of doubt; Baddikko Rogo, Adamu Musa, Salisu Ibrahim, Usman Ali Wada, Babangida Bajjhe and Damina Kiri were brutally killed and their villages of Rafiki, Dutsen Kura, Maraban Dere and Rafin Bauna all Fulani villages were affected and set ablaze,” the statement alleged.





They added, “We want to warmly put it on record by reflecting the past incidences meted against the Fulani herdsmen from August 2017 when the root caused of Fulani herdsmen and lrigwe started after the execution and beheaded of Abubakar Wada (Fulani) by Irigwe militia group in Dan Tanko village of Bassa Local Government Area.“





They said that on 15th October 2017, six (6) innocent Fulani headsmen children were killed and beheaded in Katumme village of Rukuba chiefdom of Bassa LGA by Irigwe.





“The defenceless children were killed in cool blood. There was neither arrest of the culprits nor attempt to investigate into the matter by security agencies.





“On Monday, 15th January, 2018 Irigwe armed militias group have attacked Fulani rearers around Gidan Ado village and rustled over 300 cows and 56 sheep. Two herd of cattle that were rustled have been recovered completely.





“From the first two herd cattle of 126 cows, 26 were recovered alive but sold in the market due to major injuries, 7 were recovered healthy, 38 were machetes to dead and dump in a ditch at Mai Yanga village, while the remaining 55 were not recovered and we don’t know their where about till today. For the 56 goats, (45 that belong to Idris Gidado while the remaining belong to Usha’u Usman Wada) were not recovered.





“In the same vein, on 22nd January, 2018, the Irigwe armed militias held from Kwachudu village of Bassa LGA attack Fulani cattle rearers at Raffin Bauna village shot and matchete 18 cows to dead belonging to the Fulani rearers. A total of 5 cows were confirmed killed and 13 seriously injured.





“On 23rd January, 2018, the unfortunate event kept accelerating, the Irigwe armed militias attacked Fulani cattle rearers at Dan Kuturu village from Kwal District in the same Bassa LGA at about 1500 hours killed Anas Lado and Musa Idris in cold-blood for no cause. The militias fired at some cows and injured 5.”

