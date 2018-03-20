Former VP Sambo Visits Buhari, Osinbajo

Published:

Former vice-president Namadi Sambo on Tuesday paid Aso Rock villa an unexpected visit which culminated in a closed-door meeting between President Mohammadu Buhari, his vice Yemi Osinbajo, and Namadi Sambo. Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media Bashir Ahmad made this known in a couple of twitter posts on Tuesday.





Former Vice President, Arc. Muhammed Namadi Sambo at the Presidential Villa this afternoon for a meeting with President @MBuhari.









An hour after, Ahmad posted again that Sambo was in a closed-door meeting with the president and vice.





Concise News gathered that the meeting took place inside the president’s office, and lasted for just about 25 minutes.





The full outcome of this meeting was yet to be revealed to pressmen as at the time of filing this report.





Sambo tacitly told journalists, when quizzed about the meeting, that the meeting with President Buhari was a private and usual one.





