Former NBA President Idowu Sofola Dies At 84

Former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Idowu Sofola (SAN) has died at the age of 84. He passed on at his Lagos residence in the evening on Friday. CKN News understands that the remains of the senior lawyer will be laid to rest today.



Until his death, Sofola was a prominent member of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), and the principal partner at his law firm, Idowu Sofola & co, ‘Ereke Chambers.’



He was formerly the Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benches. He was the first black to be appointed Secretary of the International Bar Association.



Sofola was called to the English Bar at Middle Temple Inn of Court, London on July 17, 1962, and enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria on July 30, 1962. He immediately commenced legal practice and has been in active legal practice since then. Sofola became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1989.

