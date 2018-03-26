Monday, 26 March 2018

Former Minister Of Works And Housing, Hassan Lawal Is Dead

Published: March 26, 2018


The former minister of works and housing, Hassan Lawal , has died. Late Lawal served as minister under late President Umaru Yar’Adua. 

He died in the late hours of Saturday after a protracted illness at the Turkish Nizamye Hospital in Abuja.

He is to be buried on Sunday according to Islamic rules. His burial will take place at his home town, Keffi Local Government Area, in Nasarawa State.

Until his death, at various times, he served as minister of labour and productivity, health minister, and works minister. He is survived by his two wives, children and relatives.


Abiola Alaba Peters

