Former Delta Gov. Ibori Appeals Against UK Fraud Conviction

Ex-Governor of Delta state James Ibori on Wednesday filed an appeal against his conviction in United Kingdom, alleging corruption in the ranks of British police.





Ibori was released from a jail in December 2016 after serving half of his 13-year sentence, as is normal in Britain.





The former governor had pleaded guilty to laundering a stolen fortune in Britain.





He returned to Nigeria in February 2017.





The British authorities intend to confiscate Ibori’s about 90 million pounds ($130 million) assets, which have since been frozen.





The appeal hearing, being held before three judges at London’s Court of Appeal, is due to last three days.

