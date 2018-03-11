Former Adamawa Governor, Saleh Michika, Is Dead

Published:

Alhaji Saleh Michika, the first democratically elected governor of Adamawa is dead. Michika passed away Saturday night at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, as a result of a protracted illness. Mr Macaulay Hunohashi, the Special Adviser on Media to Gov. Muhammadu Bindow, confirmed the death of Michika in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Sunday.

He said the governor, who visited Michika at the hospital on Saturday, was later in the night called to be informed of Michika's death. Born in 1941, Michika was Adamawa governor from Jan. 2, 1992 to Nov. 17, 1993, following the creation of Adamawa out of the defunct Gongola state by the then National Republican Convention ( NRC).





Meanwhile, his remains has since been laid to rest, according to Islamic rites

