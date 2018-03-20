Five Nigerian Actors May Die This Year - Prophet Warns

Published:





Nigerian Cleric and founder of Mountain of Blessings and Miracle Church of Christ, Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye, has prophesied the death of five actors in Nollywood in 2018. The cleric also said that several Nollywood actresses would be deceived to leave their marriages by rich men.



He mentioned Obesere, Pasuma and Saidi Osupa, three Yoruba entertainers as those who may experience great hardships this year. The Mountain of Blessing Church founder said that the only way these celebrities may escape these prophecy is when they give their lives to God.



He alleged that most of them belong to different occultic associations. His words, “The Nollywood industry should be prayerful, so that they won’t lose 5 stars among them this year”.“Saheed Osupa, Obesere and Pasuma should also engage in serious prayers against hardship this year. God is showing me that hard time will force them to be selling their properties”.



"A lot of actors will face hardship especially the women among them. Rich men will deceive them to leave their marriage and at the end, they go back to square one".“Why this will happen is because some of them don’t believe in God, they belong to many secret societies. Those who are for God would not witness the hardship. The identities of the 5 that will die weren’t revealed to me.”



It was learnt that the Prophet had predicted few weeks ago that President Muhammadu Buhari will be re-elected president in 2019. Olagoroye said the incumbent president will win 29 out of the 36 states in the 2019 Presidential Election.

