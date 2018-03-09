Female Youth Corper Crushed To Death In Lagos By Train

Published:

FEMALE YOUTH CORPER CRUSHED BY TRAIN IN LAGOS WHILE CONCENTRATING ON HER PHONE





A female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), identified only as Debbie, was yesterday knocked down by a moving train in Ikeja, Lagos State. .





The accident left her body seriously mangled. According to an eye witness account, “the train was not moving at a high speed. People tried to call her attention to the incoming train but she didn’t yield to the call as she continued pressing her mobile phone.”





He also further stated that “I was looking at her from where I stood and saw her with an earpiece plugged into her ears which made her unable to hear the sound of the incoming train. .





Many passers-by tried to pull her out of the rail line but she ran towards the moving train which crushed parts of her body.”





She was later rushed to the hospital for medical attention by some people. According to unconfirmed reports, she latter died.

