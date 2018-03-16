Female Airline Official Jumps Out Of Moving Plane

Published:

A yet to be identified crew member of an Emirates Airlines aircraft has sustained life threatening injuries in Uganda after jumping off the emergency door. Sources say, she was immediately taken to a hospital. The Flight–EK 730 was due to depart Entebbe International Airport.









According to reports, it had just delivered passengers to Entebbe on Wednesday and was preparing to load other passengers for Dubai when the incident occurred. The cause of the incident was not yet clear, but some eyewitnesses cited possible suicide.









According to reports, she had been seen holding what looked like a glass bottle under her chin before she made the fall. Africa review reports that witnesses said they had seen her in a verbal exchange with colleagues as they boarded the plane.









Her knees were shattered and body cut with broken glass from a bottle she jumped with,” a witness at the airport said. It was also learned, according to Civil Aviation Authority, that the crew member “opened the emergency door and unfortunately fell off” without explaining how.





