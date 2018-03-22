Fayose Congratulates Parents Of Released Dapchi Girls

Published:

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has congratulated parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls that were released today and sympathized with parents of five of the girls that reportedly died. He described the abduction of the girls as an indictment on the Federal Government and their release as “drama scripted by the government and its agents to swindle Nigerians.”Fayose, while reacting to the release of the abducted school girls, said; “This appears like an arranged abduction and an arranged release, but we thank God that the innocent girls have returned home and we condole with parents of those that died.”In a statement issued on Wednesday, by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said it was strange that the girls could be brought back to Dapchi by their abductors without the security agents knowing when they were returned and who returned them.