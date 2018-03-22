Father Poisoned Himself And His Two Children Over Wife’s Masturbating Habit

Published:

A Zambian man has ended his life and those of his two children because of his wife’s masturbating and cheating habit. The man identified as Joe Tembo was reported to have poisoned himself and his two children in a hotel room in Lusaka.





Zambia Accurate reported on Facebook that Tembo took a photo of the kids and sent them with a voice note to his wife before killing them. Tembo revealed in the voice note that he was heartbroken because he caught his wife of eight years masturbating.





The deceased was learnt to have blamed her for cheating on him with other men and masturbating while she deprived him of sex. Pressmen learnt from a worker at a lodge in Matero Township that the deceased had booked a room with his children on Tuesday, March 20.





The staff said they were curious to know why the guests were not coming out after pounding on the door several times. The source further explained that on the same day, they alerted the police.





The Police Assistant Public Relations Officer, Godfrey Chilabi, said they were dead by the time police broke into the room. “By the time they broke into the room, they found them all dead after eating their poisoned last meal,” Chilabi said.

