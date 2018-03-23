Father Kills Only Son Over Cashew Nut Ownership In Enugu

Published:

A 60 year old man in Enugu has allegedly killed his only son over ownership of cashew nuts, the police have said. The force on Thursday said it had commenced investigations into the case involving father, Hyacinth Ilo and his son.





Spokesman of the police in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said the incident happened on March 21. The incident was said to have occurred at Obinetiti Isikwe village in Achi community in Oji Rivers.





"Hyacinth Ilo, 60, allegedly had an argument with his son, Izuchukwu Ilo, the police said.





"In the ensuing argument over cashew nut ownership between them the father allegedly hit his son with a stick on the back of his head who immediately slumped and died.





"On noticing that he has died, the father went further to bury him in a shallow grave inside his compound."

