Facebook's Founder, Zuckerberg In Trouble

The shares of social media giant Facebook plunged Monday as it was heavily criticized at home and abroad over misuse of data.





According to reports, a firm working for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign harvested and misused data on 50 million members.





Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Republican John Kennedy called for the company’s head Mark Zuckerberg to appear before Congress, along with Google and Twitter’s CEOs.





The lawmakers said the companies “have amassed unprecedented amounts of personal data” and that the lack of oversight “raises concerns about the integrity of American elections as well as privacy rights.”





Speaking on this, Facebook’s chief of security Alex Stamos said his role has shifted to focusing on emerging risks and election security at the global social network.





He said, “Despite the rumors, I’m still fully engaged with my work at Facebook.





“It’s true that my role did change. I’m currently spending more time exploring emerging security risks and working on election security.”

