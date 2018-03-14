Ex-VP Atiku May Dump PDP For SDP

Published:

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) is set to receive some high profile politicians into its fold in the weeks ahead even as the party intensifies consultation with some newly registered political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections. SDP which recently raided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its two founding members, Professors Jerry Gana and Tunde Adeniran, could be set to welcome former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar if the latter fails to clinch the ticket to contest the 2019 Presidential election on the platform of the PDP.





A highly placed party source told Vanguard in confidence that the SDP had in the past couple of weeks met with prominent politicians in the country preparatory to their defection. While noting that “some details remain to be ironed out” before the party will welcome them, the SDP stalwart said for the first time, a political party committed to the ideals of democracy and the welfare of the people has finally arrived.





On moves to woo Atiku to the party, he said: “Our party, the SDP is anchored on the values of justice, fairness, constitutionalism and democracy. These are the same values Atiku has been promoting both in his public outings and on the social media. So, I think it will be a good thing if he join us especially if those who are afraid of his popularity deny him of the Presidential ticket of his party.





"It is a good thing that the political space has been enlarged with the registration of more political parties. Going by the history of this nation, you will agree with me that some of these parties will fizzle out in due time. For this reason, we are already discussing with some of them that share in our political ideology and philosophy. We want them to join us and together, we can move Nigeria forward.”





Although, Gana has been rumoured as a potential Presidential candidate of the party in 2019, things are likely to change quickly considering the political heavyweights on the verge of joining the party ahead of the general elections. Atiku rejoined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in December 2017 after enduring a frosty relationship with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

