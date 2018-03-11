Ex-Shell Boss, Ovueraye Heads KSM New Executive Board

Published:

The Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria (KSM) has elected Diamond Ovueraye, as the Supreme Knight and head of the new supreme executive board to govern its affairs for the next four years.

The group in a statement yesterday said the new supreme board comprising of twelve-member executives will be led by Ovueraye who emerged unopposed. Prior to his emergence, Ovueraye was the Deputy Supreme Knight and had acted as the Supreme Knight in the last three months.

The election which was the main agenda of a special KSM Supreme Convention was held at the Madonna Retreat Centre, Nkpor near Onitsha and had in attendance all the accredited and statutory delegates from the two hundred and fifty Sub-Councils in the nine metropolitan councils of the Order.

According to the constitution of KSM, it was supervised by the Supreme Chaplain of KSM Rev. Fr. Dr. Francis Nwaiwu, who was assisted by KSM Chaplains from Benin and Onitsha Sub Councils.

In his acceptance speech, the Supreme Knight commended the amity that pervaded the conduct of the election and enjoined all the elected officers to dedicate themselves to the ennobling cannons of the Order and pledged to provide purposeful leadership at all times.

On his agenda, the former senior manager who had worked with Shell and travelled to different continents said his tenure will vigorously pursue and ensure increased spirituality, positive impact and growth of membership and sub-councils. Others are “Advocacy, deepening relationship with the CBCN, streamlining and fine tuning of administrative channels, rekindling of true brotherhood, internal charity, and maintaining discipline.”

According to him,: “As knights, we must all strive to be change agents in our families, offices, businesses, communities and the Church. This way our light will dispel the pervading darkness and then we can really be said to be good soldiers of Christ.

Earlier in his exhortation, the Supreme Chaplain Rev. Fr. Dr. Nwaiwu had urged the delegates to ensure that the best interest of the Order is paramount by electing a very competent Supreme Executive Board to pilot its affairs. He further admonished the delegates to eschew base consideration in their choice of candidates and implored those elected to be exemplary.

Other officers elected were Bro. Charles Mbelede, Deputy Supreme Knight, Bro. Fabian Obi, Supreme Secretary, Bro. Henry Bello, Supreme Advocate, Bro. Francis Ogini, Supreme Chancellor and Bro. Greg Esotu, Supreme Treasurer. Also elected were Bro. Patrick Ekwenta as Supreme Financial Secretary, Bro. Emmanuel Ikpam as Supreme Auditor, Bro. Charles Eregie as Supreme Physician, Bro. Emma Onyejekwe as Supreme Warden, Bro. Dan Egwu as Supreme PRO/Editor and Bro. Moses Iyasere as Supreme Assistant Secretary.

One of the newly elected officers, Bro Dan Egwu, said, “Knights must live a sacrificial life of service and endeavour to be exemplary, bearing in mind that the measure we give is the measure that will be given to us.”

