Ex Kano Guber Candidate Narrates How He Escaped Assassination

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and former gubernatorial aspirant of the defunct All Progressive Party in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Amin Little, has recounted how he escaped death through the skin of his teeth in the hands of assassins who fired seven bullets at him.



Alhaji Little, an ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, told journalists at his Kaduna home, Friday, that Nigerians should thank Allah on his behalf as he would have been dead by now, but for divine providence which protected him and his friend who was in his car at the time of the assassination attempt.







Alhaji little said that the incident happened while he was on his way back from his farm, 30 kilometres away from Kaduna State, when the assassins dressed in military camouflage stopped them for a routine check, but this was just a ploy to gun him down.







“The gunmen opened fire but all the seven bullets directed at my head and chest missed the targets,” he said, adding that that was the first time such attack occurred in the last 10 years that he had been going to his farm on the route.







“We suspected foul play when we saw some men in military uniform and we thought they were security personnel on random checks on the highway. The men in military uniform flagged us to stop and park at a particular portion of the road. It was while we were trying to park properly that the men opened fire on us.





It was at this stage that we knew we were in a very big trouble. All we did was just to start praying,” he said.



The former gubernatorial aspirant added that, after about 10 to 15 minutes there was silence and the gun shot ceased. “I felt a sharp pain on the right side of my chest. I have been hit by two bullets, but no serious injuries. They were just minor injuries. As I slowly raised my head to see those behind the shooting, I saw the gunmen wearing camouflage, on bathroom slippers. The other two were wearing mufti trousers on camouflage military uniforms.





Source:Sunday Telegraph

