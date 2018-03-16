Emir Sanusi Barred From Visiting Cyprus

Published:

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been reportedly prevented by the Nigeria Ambassador to Turkey, Amb. Ilaysu Paragalda, from visiting Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. According to reports, the Emir was billed to visit the country to give a lecture at the Eastern Mediterranean University, Cyprus on the 15th of March.





The Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey stated that Emir Sanusi’s request to Northern Cyprus was turned down based on diplomatic reasons. Paragalda noted that the country was not safe for the monarch. He said: “The Emir should not come to Northern Cyprus for diplomatic reasons. Also because Northern Cyprus is a non-recognized country therefore not a safe place.”





This raised up reactions from Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus, querying why the Emir was stopped from visiting Nigerians for academic purposes whereas the Ambassador has kids studying in North Cyprus under a scholarship scheme granted by the university.

