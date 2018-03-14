Electricity Power Generating Companies Blackmailing FG – Fashola

Published:

Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, has alleged that power generation companies in the country are disrupting efforts to ensure power supply in the country. Fashola spoke at the 25th Monthly Power Sector Meeting in Uyo, Fashola on Monday, alleging that the Gencos are thwarting the government’s efforts.





"Let me say very clearly to all operators that I get reports of many of the clandestine meetings that some of them (Gencos) are holding with a view to disrupting the supply for political capital,” the minister said.“I will implore those that are truly ready to run the business they have acquired voluntarily to continue to do so with the assurance of government support and partnership.





"As for those who entered the business without understanding it, please brace for hard work and help us rebuild this country.“Those who choose to hide temporarily in the courts of law can do so, but the court of public opinion will scrutinise you and its verdict may be very scathing, unkind and enduring.”Fashola added, “I say this because you may not have noticed that Nigerians are increasingly taking their destiny in their hands.





"This is the essence of privatisation. If you bother to look up and around you, you will see solar panels on rooftops. The mini grid regulations allow them to procure one megawatt without a licence.“This is bigger than what many traditional generators supply. There is no law that compels them to take public power. I am not afraid of the law courts and will meet you there to vigorously defend our position.”

