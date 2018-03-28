Electoral Reordering Bill: Senators Accused Of Collecting $50,000 Bribe

Published:

The Nigerian Senate has lamented allegations that some senators were collecting $50,000 to sabotage the plan to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the election reordering bill passed by the National Assembly. The red chamber consequently referred the matter to its ethics and privileges committee for investigation, and to report back in one week.





This resolution was sequel to the adopted order 15 raised by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP-Delta North). Nwaoboshi noted that the allegation affected his privilege, stressing that it was unfortunate that many of the lawmakers were dragged into the unfortunate development.“My constituents have been calling me for explanation and it is very unfortunate that many of us are being dragged into this unfortunate development,” he said.





Also speaking, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP-Abia North) described the allegation as scandalous.“I stand here to declare that I know nothing about it. This matter must be thoroughly investigated to find out whoever is involved and that such a person is brought to book,” he added.





Ruling on the order, Senate President Bukola Saraki was unhappy over the claim as he remarked that the allegation even impugns on the integrity of the entire members of the National Assembly. He subsequently hit the gavel in confirmation of the Senate’s resolution.

