Ebonyi Governor Orders Arrest Of Government Officials, Traditional Rulers

Published:

The Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, on Thursday, ordered the arrest of government officials and traditional rulers from two warring communities in Ikwo local government area of the state. The governor accused the men of being involved in the resurgence of violence and the clash between residents of Ekpomaka and Inyimegu communities.





Umahi had, during an enlarged security meeting convened to discuss the outbreak of violence, ordered the arrest of the deputy chief of staff, Prof Fidelis Okpata, traditional rulers and aides who he suspected of complicity in the clash. The state commissioner of police, Titus Lamorde, who was also present at the meeting carried out the order.





The governor, who was livid with rage, also ordered the arrest of those who were not present at the meeting including Chief Frederick Udogu, the Chairman of Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board, and Coordinator of Ikwo South Development Centre, Eso Udogu. Umahi directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, to obtain a court order to detain them.





“They should remain in detention until they sign an undertaking that no further life would be lost or property destroyed in both communities. “I don’t mind losing all the votes from the areas but I will not keep quiet and watch people die unnecessarily and properties destroyed due to irrelevant issues,” he said.

Share This