Published:

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has promised Nigerians the team will not disappoint in Friday’s friendly with Poland in Wroclaw.





The game against Poland is one of two friendlies lined up for the side in March as they step up preparations for this year’s Fifa World Cup in Russia.





“Preparation going well out here. Thanks to Everyone for your prayers and Best wishes. We won’t let you guys down,” Ogu wrote on Twitter.

Share This