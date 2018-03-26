DSS Name One Of Rivers PDP Chairmen As Don Waneys Associates

Published:





The Department of State Services (DSS) has began investigation of surveillance contractors doing business for International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Omoku, to track down any one with link to notorious kidnap kingpin, Johnson Igwedibia aka Don Waney.



A top security source who disclosed this to journalists said one of the companies whose dollar and naira accounts has been frozen allegedly belong to one of the Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state.



The source also gave the name of some of the affected companies whose accounts have been allegedly frozen by the security agency (Names withheld). The Director of the Department of state Security Services in Rivers state, Mr Tosin Ajayi declined comment when contacted.



According to Vanguard, the top security source said investigation was still on to verify if the companies had any link with Waney. The security Source added that efforts were still ongoing to expound the the scope of investigation.



"The companies are being investigated to establish any possible link with late Prince Johnson Igwediba (a.k.a Don Waney), the notorious leader of Iceland cult Group, and mastermind of the gruesome murder of seventeen (17) person’s who were returning from Crossover Service at Kregani Road, Omoku Town.”

