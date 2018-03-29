Don't Accept PDP's Apology - Tinubu Tells Nigerians

Published:

National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians not to accept the apology from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The PDP had on Monday apologized to Nigerians for mistakes made during its 16 years in charge of the country’s affairs.





Speaking at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in celebration of his 66th birthday, the former Lagos state governor accused the PDP of lying to Nigerians for 16 years.





He said: “We are redirecting Nigeria, it is not an easy cause to embark upon.





“Do not take their apology, they lie, falsify, changed figures for 16 years .





“They made false promises and they say don’t talk about it. It’s like when you catch a thief and they tell you to ignore him and take your own.





“We are not doing that, we have hope, we have a good leader to emulate, we have people to invest.”

