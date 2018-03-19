Dismiss Police Boss, Idris, --- Col. Labo Tells Buhari

Published:

Colonel Hassan Stan-Labo (Rtd) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, declare Fulani herdsmen as terrorists. He noted that declaring them a terrorist group was the only solution to end killings by herdsmen in some parts of the country. Speaking on Channels TV, Labo argued that putting herdsmen on watchlist would attract the international community.





He said: “If we declare killer herders terrorists, it will place them on the watchlist. We can get assistant form international community. “The killer herders have political backing “Already in Benue we have law of close grazing, we expect federal government to give full support and make funds available for both grazing land and growing of fooder. “It becomes a win-win situation for both parties.”





Speaking on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Labo said immediate dismissal of the IGP would have driven a serious message to police officers with lackadaisical attitude. “The President as the Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic is the State. He is the State. The president should, therefore, bring to bear on governance generally.





“If I was the commander in Chief, in his (Buhari) position. As I am telling you that I am surprised he never went, I will immediately be announcing his retirement asking the next fellow to remain in the acting capacity until I appoint another Inspector General,” he said

