Diamond Bank Partners Nordica To Raise Awareness For Endometriosis

As part of its efforts towards breaking the silence on endometriosis, The Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria (ESGN) in partnership with Nordica Fertility Centre and Diamond Bank will be on March 10, 2018 holding its annual Endo Walk.

Speaking at a press briefing organized by the ESGN led by Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, Chief Executive Officer of Nordica Fertility Center, stated that the center has been championing this cause for the past 12 years and has raised the consciousness about the condition amongst sufferers, medical practitioners, media and the general public.

“Endometriosis as you may be aware, is a condition which affects women and generally has a debilitating effect on their quality of life and relationships (at home, at work, with spouses, friends and family). It is a major cause of infertility among women as a result of the adverse effects it has on the female reproductive system.”

In the light of this, the Centre is partnering with the German Endometriosis Scientific Research Foundation to help increase awareness among medical practitioners about advancements in the management of endometriosis.

Chioma Afe, Head Corporate Communications, Diamond Bank plc revealed that the Bank is honoured to be a part of this campaign for the fifth time in a row to raise awareness for the condition through “Diamond Woman”, one of its Financial and Lifestyle propositions specifically tailored for the female gender. “Endometriosis needs to be demystified, especially among the youths, educating and engaging them on different levels, raising awareness of the disease and for the sufferer and even for the community hospitals so that even if they cannot proffer a solution, they can direct sufferers to the proper channels.” She said.

Dr. Ajayi concluded with an appeal to the Media and well-meaning Nigerian Corporations, development agencies to support the Centre in deepening the engagement among sufferers and medical practitioners with the hope and belief that someday, we will find a lasting solution to the challenge of Endometriosis.

