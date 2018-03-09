Delta Under Herdsmen Siege - Okowa Cries Out

Published:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has raised alarm that the state is under siege by killer herdsmen and insisted that they would not cede any land for cattle colonies. Okowa raised the alarm on Wednesday at Isiokolo, Ethiope East Local Government Area in continuation of the town hall meetings across the state.





He also asked the Federal Government to come out with clear policies to curtail the killings by herdsmen. “Unfortunately, in our state, we are under siege. But we are trying to manage it the best way possible,” Okowa added.





“We have made a statement that we will not support cattle colonies in Delta State because we do not have enough land for our farmers, considering the fact that a lot of our land is already degraded from oil exploitation activities.





“We have raised these issues, along with other states, as we have no doubt that the clashes we have here is not limited to Delta State.





“We believe the Federal Government needs to work out a policy that will checkmate this and we are happy that the Vice President is currently leading a committee to look into this, but before then, we will continue to work with the state’s Commissioner of Police on how to look into the issues involved.”

Share This