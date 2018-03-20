DCP Danjuma Acquitted Over APO 6 Killings, Promoted To AIG By Police IG

Published:





The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has decorated Commissioner of Police (CP) Danjuma Ibrahim with his new rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), after being acquitted over alleged killing of five traders and a woman in 2005 at Apo, Abuja.



Ibrahim was suspended from duty and charged on allegation of extra-judicial killing alongside Othaman Abdulsalam, Nicholas Zakaria, Baba Emmanuel, Ezekiel Acheneje and Sadiq Salami as co-defendants for felony.



An FCT High Court Presided by Justice Ishaq Bello discharged and acquitted Danjuma who was the first accused person, while Emmanuel and Acheneje were sentenced to death.



In December 2017 shortly after his acquittal was promoted from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to the rank of Commissioner of Police.



Daily Trust gathered that he was since then been on course in Jos, Plateau state, today he was decorated to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police along with CP, Istafanus Shettima and CP Jimoh Omeiza Ozi-Obea.



Others decorated from the rank of DCP to CPs, include, Bello Yahaya, Mukaddas Garba, Dasuki Galandanchi, Fave Semali and Sadiq Abubakar.

Share This