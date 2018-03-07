Dapchi School Attack: Buhari Admits Intelligence Lapses In Nigeria Military

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted lapses in intelligence gathering allowed Boko Haram abduct 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state, on 19 February. The president’s remarks were delivered on Tuesday by vice-president Yemi Osinbajo at the 8th National Security Seminar.





The theme of the gathering was “fighting tomorrow’s warfare today at the National Defence College auditorium Abuja. The presidency said henceforth the main focus of this administration would be to strengthen intelligence gathering capacity through use of cutting-edge technology.





“I’m aware that since the incident happened Nigeria’s security and intelligence chiefs have all mobilised to Yobe state and environs, and have been re-assessing their strategies and approaches to securing lives and property and containing the ongoing threat that is Boko Haram,” the vice president said.

Share This