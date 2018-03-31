Dapchi: Federal Government Have Abandoned Us - Leah's Father

Published:

The father of Leah, the Dapchi Christian girl still being held by Boko Haram, Nathan Sharibu, on Friday lamented the continued stay of his daughter in the terrorists’ captivity, saying the Federal Government had abandoned the family to their fate.





Narrating the psychological trauma his wife, Rebecca, is passing through over their daughter’s continued abduction, Sharibu said no government official had reached out to them with information about Leah. He said, “We have been abandoned. Nobody in government is telling us what is happening; we don’t know of any efforts being made for Leah’s release.





"It’s only our Christian and Muslim brothers living around us who have been comforting us over the situation that we found ourselves. There is no information from the federal or state government regarding Leah’s release.“We are, however, hopeful that she will be released soon by the grace of God. We believe in God and Leah too is a firm believer in God and we know He will not abandon her.”





Sharibu said that despite all, he was very happy that Leah, who will turn 15 in June, didn’t renounce her faith, adding, “We are all proud of her. She did the right thing, a wonderful thing. We gave her sound Christian teaching and that is why her faith cannot be changed so easily.”





Sharibu urged President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate the quick release of his daughter and enjoined Nigerians, especially the Christian community, to heed the call of the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Revd. Samson Ayokunle, to pray for Leah’s release during the Easter period.









Punch

