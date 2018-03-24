Dapchi Christian Girl Will Be Released Soon - Mama Boko Haram Assures Nigerians

Published:

The founder of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, Mrs. Aisha Wakil , popularly known as Mama Boko Haram, has assured that Sharibu will soon be released.





In an interview with Channels Television, Wakil said she was hopeful that with commitment and sincerity on the part of the government, Sharibu, with the remaining Chibok girls, would return home safely.





Meanwhile, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Worldwide), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has prayed for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi Christian girl, who is still in the captivity of Boko Haram.





Sharibu was captured alongside 109 schoolgirls of the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19, 2018, by the Barnawi faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group.





But in the early hours of Wednesday, after a month in captivity, the sect released 104 of the girls. One of the released girls, Khadija Grema, had narrated that five of her colleagues had died due to suffocation, while Sharibu was still being held by the insurgents because she refused to convert to Islam.

