Dapchi Attack: Nigerian Army Replies Amnesty International

The Nigerian military has denied the claims by Amnesty International that it failed to prevent the abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Yobe state in spite of being informed. The country’s military referred to the claims as outright falsehood and misleading.





Amnesty International had earlier on Tuesday alleged that the army ignored warnings of an impending attack by Boko Haram members long before the kidnap of the Dapchi girls.





"It is pertinent to state that most of their narratives are outright falsehood and a calculated attempt to whip up sentiments and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians. To demoralise friendly nations and people collaborating with security forces to end the forces of evil in the North-East,” the defence headquarters said in a statement.





"For the avoidance of doubts, no security force was informed of Dapchi schoolgirls abduction as alleged by Amnesty International.





"The Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military and has attained the highest form of professionalism in line with International best practices. And so, could not have ignored the warning of Boko Haram attack only to work tirelessly to get the girls back,” the statement read in part.

