Danjuma’s Statement Long Over Overdue...IPOB

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that former Defense Minister TY Danjuma’s call to Nigerians to defend themselves against killers was long overdue. In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group said what Danjuma said was what IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had foreseen many years back.





IPOB noted that if people like Danjuma, who vilified Kanu then, had supported his view, Nigeria would not have degenerated into a state where life meant little or nothing.





The group said: “What is happening before our eyes today was foretold by our leader many years back and had those in power in Abuja listened to him rather than lock him up without trial, thousands of innocent lives could have been saved across Nigeria.





“We state without any equivocation that all those killed by marauding Fulani herdsmen and the Nigerian military that provides them covert support died in vain because people like Danjuma initially supported the oppressors and vilified Mazi Nnamdi Kanu instead of paying careful attention to what he was saying.





“The same way the likes of Danjuma from the Middle Belt have woken up to the reality of the failed state that Nigeria has become, so will the South-East governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo and PANDEF do in the coming months.”

