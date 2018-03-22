Dangote, Bill Gates, Attend Expanded NEC Meeting Chaired By Osinbajo

Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday chaired the expanded National Economic Council (NEC), which had in attendance the 36 governors of the federation, the Chairman of Dangote Groups, Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.





Others are Senate President Bukola Saraki, represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator John Eno; the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as well as Ministers, Diplomats, the academia and the business class.





Representatives of the World Bank and the DFID gave remarks at the meeting which took place at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

