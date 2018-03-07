Customs Seize $375,000 From Dubai Bound Businessman At Kano Airport,Hands Over Money To EFCC (See Pictures)

Published:

Share This

The Nigeria Customs Service om Tuesday, March 6, 2018, handed over the sum of 375,000 USD (Three Hundred and Seventy Five Thousand United States Dollar) and one Adamu Rabiu Muhammad with passport number A50280997 to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal officeThe suspect, a business man from Kano was intercepted at the international wing of the Kaduna International airport, traveling on board ET941 Ethiopian Airline to Dubai on a business trip.A team of Custom officers on patrol, led by CSC Medugu Y.D. apprehended the suspect on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at about 12:22hrs.While commending the Nigerian Customs Service for its vigilance, EFCC Kaduna Zonal Head of Operations, Ibrahim Bappa, enjoined other Law enforcement agencies to work with the EFCC for a corrupt free Nigeria.