Court Throws Out Maina’s Case Against EFCC

A court in Kaduna has struck out a suit filed by former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Maina was declared wanted by the EFCC for allegedly diverting recovered pension funds while serving.





He then sued the EFCC over what he called an ineligibility of the anti-graft agency to investigate hum. The suit was filed on 14 November, 2017. Maina, through his lawyer, Muhammad Sani Katu, urged the court to declare as null and void the EFCC act of 2004, on the premise that the act was modified by the former president Olusegun Obasanjo without passing the normal legislative processes as enshrined in the 1999.





Listed among the four respondents in the suit are – the EFCC, the AGF, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. Justice Saleh Shuaibu of the Federal High Court in Kaduna adjourned the case to March 28 for the ruling. The Judge struck out Maina’s suit for lack of substantial evidence to back his claims.

