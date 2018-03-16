Court Sentences Lagos Estate Agent To 1,230 Years Imprisonment For Fraud

Published:

A Lagos State High Court on Thursday sentenced an estate agent Babatunde Habeeb, fondly called Babatunde Salawudeen to 1,230 years in jail for duping clients off N28m. It was gathered that Habeeb duped 101 prospective tenants of the amount at 59 Oriola, in Alapere Ketu area of Lagos.









Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye found Habeeb guilty of the 82-count charge of conspiring with his brother Alahaji Ishola Salawudeen who is still at large and obtained the sum of N28 million, under false pretence from accommodation seekers.









He was charged with 82 count charges bordering on conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences, stealing and fraud filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).









The convict had promised to rent out 13 apartments to the accommodation seekers whom he had collected several amounts from and issued receipts before disappearing.

Share This