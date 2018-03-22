Coalition For Nigerian Movement Has Recorded Three Million Members - Obasanjo

Published:

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, said the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, has recorded over three million membership, ahead of the 2019 general elections.





He disclosed this at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, while fielding questions from women at the 14th annual lecture of the Women in Management, Business, and Public Service.





Obasanjo said the CNM was making an inroad into the grassroots across the country, but he reiterated that he would pull out if the movement metamorphosed into a political party or became partisan in any form.





He said, “The Coalition for Nigeria Movement is penetrating to the grassroots. And presently there are over three million members who had registered.”





While answering another question on whether he would write another letter on a burning national issue concerning women marginalisation in governance, he replied that he would write another letter but it will take a while before putting pen to paper.





He said, “After my last letter, it will take sometime before I write another one.”

