CKN Newspaper Headlines...Saturday 10th March 2018

Saturday, 10 March 2018

Published: March 10, 2018
Looted funds, assets: FG launches fresh moves against ex-govs, ministers, senators

Tenure elongation: APC youths vow to resist illegalities

Smoke in Arik Air plane forces pilot to declare emergency on Accra-bound flight

Human trafficking: Oba of Benin forces native doctors to revoke curses placed on victims

DOCTOR IN TROUBLE FOR ALLEGEDLY RAPING, IMPREGNATING PATIENT’S 16-YR-OLD DAUGHTER

Gunmen kill five in fresh Plateau attack, as President visits

10 feared dead, others injured in Abuja multiple accidents

Zamfara govt displays body of notorious bandit

My hubby has turned our matrimonial home to brothel, estranged wife tells court

Alimosho APC leaders denounce alleged division

Immigration suspends two for alleged human trafficking

DPR seals filling stations in Zaria, Hunkuyi

Alleged underage voting: PDP, 27 parties appear before INEC committee

Benue shifts mass burial of herdsmen massacre

Monarch proffers solution to ritual killings

Ibadan mystery woman not Sade I sang about but I’m ready to help her –Ebenezer Obey

For ten years I earned N15,000 per month but I now charge N1m per show –Slimcase

I knew cancelling our wedding would worsen her condition –Timothy, Benue pastor who married fiancee day after crash

Inside Lagos’ office complexes where revellers take over at night

What’s the fuss about me giving my life to christ? Charly Boy queries

My father-in-law found out I was dating his daughter on TV –Prof. Akinterinwa

Autobiographies teach me how to build lasting legacy –Adeduntan, FirstBank MD/CEO

Pre-marital sex enforces evil family patterns!

Why I hardly attend other comedians’ shows –Gbenga Adeyinka

Soldier, three others killed as 19 vehicles crash in Abuja

We’ll enforce anti-open grazing laws, say police

Retrieve arms from Boko Haram, herdsmen, vigilance groups tell IGP

MAN, LCCI oppose Lagos Land Use Charge Law

A stay-at-home wife & mum is extra-ordinary

