CKN News Newspapers Headlines.....Monday 19th March 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: March 19, 2018 APC moves to reconcile Buhari, Saraki, others I disclosed N13.5m monthly running cost for credibility Bank customers drop by two million Oyo PDP to national secretariat: stay off 2019: Why Buhari is yet to make intention known, by Presidency PDP descending into a party of shame, says Orubebe N701. 9b subsidy: Power ministry, NBET flex muscle Unilever, dental association hold health walk Fed Govt: Housing programme created over 4,000 jobs in Oyo How to achieve good governance by Ambode Ngiges one-man show Ekweremadu: nobody can rig 2019 elections Oyo 2019: Can PDP survive its crisis Why Kwara has not made progress, by aspirant Romantic comedy, The Eve, premieres nationwide on Easter Billboard: Seun Kuti beats Felas record Herdsmen attack: 'Nigeria can adopt Netherlands cattle ranch model to end menace 2018 Aviana Nigeria Int'l expo to revolutionise agribusiness Dangote Academy trains, employ 700 engineers Start paint production plant in your neighbourhood How mounting debt, litigations threaten power sector growth Energia reopens talks on 10,000 bpd refinery Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies Hold public officers accountable, Fayose urges elders 2019: Lagos targets 10,000 jobs for youths Kano approves N4bn for flyover, roads Soldiers kill 4 militiamen in Bauchi Why Buhari cancelled Rwanda trip ' FG Examination malpractice beyond regulators 'WAEC registrar Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies NiM: Soyinka, Nwabueze, Ezekwesili others strategise for 2019 How military took over Sambisa 'Buratai Puzzled or troubled' Ask the boss Battle for the true church Profligate leaders, agonising workers and Peter Obi's example Udom Emmanuel: A deacon and gentleman SOS to IGP Idris and Lagos CP Edgal Reduction of Lagos Land Use Charge VAIDS, tax defaulters and March deadline Anambra's strides in mechanised agriculture Delta APC and the Ogboru factor Nigeria's lamentable electricity supply challenge APGA consolidates, as Obiano takes fresh oath Ekiti guber: Fayemi, Aluko task APC members on July 14 poll Osun guber: PDP youths woo Fani-Kayode APC, PDP bicker over Edo foreign debt profile 2019: Why Buhari can't declare now 'Presidency I've no plan of leaving APC 'Nkire 2019: Lawyers fight over polls sequence Imo: Okorocha shuns APC stakeholders' meeting 2019 polls: Kalu charges Abia APC to victory, says 'party will take over state International Friendly: Eagles camp opens in Wroclaw CAF CC: Akwa United scales Al-Ittihad's hurdle on penalties Morocco tables $16bn 2026 World Cup bid Russia 2018: Onyeka tasks Eagles, other African countries Cadbury, NFF sign 3-year partnership deal Land Use Charge: OPS, landlords seek more reliefs despite Ambode's concession FG should prioritise sectors to support industries 'Prof. Iyanda, NIM boss Dizengoff Case Harvester emerges best tractor in Nigeria Farmers can raise guinea pigs for health, wealth Buharis Visits: A Huge Disappointment Obanikoro Still in the Race to Represent Lagos West in the... Lagos State and the Politics of Taxation NIBSS: Nigerian Lenders Lost Two Million Customers in Two Years LUC: Police Warn Protesters Planning To Block Third Mainland Bridge Troops Arrest 12 Herdsmen in Benue Eminent Leaders to Speak on Nigeria's Political Future Adamawa IDPs Appeal to NEMA to Step up Humanitarian Response Udoma Loses Brother Finally, DSS Nabs Notorious Gunrunner Jonah Abbey, Others Declare Herdsmen Attacks Terrorist, SERAP Urges UN Osinbajo, Amosun, Ogbeh, Adeosun, Others for Ogun Investors' Forum 2018 Shell Debunks Amnestys Allegations on Spills Management in Niger Delta You Were Wrong for Rejecting My FoI Request, Falana Tells NNPC POLAND V NIGERIA: Super Eagles Camp Opens in Wroclaw Today Super Eagles Opponent, Iceland, Confirms Ghana Friendly Stakeholders divided over reduced Lagos Land Use Charge CBCIU to turn Duro Ladipos grave to tourist centre RSA for mortgage: Workers await PenCom's guidelines RSA for mortgage: Workers await PenComs guidelines APC knocks PDP, urges support for Buhari to end killings Group wants IGP to stop Rivers security outfit Labour plans nationwide strike over N30bn NSITF fraud Labour plans nationwide strike over N30bn NSITF fraud Bank customers reduce despite CBNs campaign for financial inclusion Anchor seeks Obasanjos support for insurance product Anchor seeks Obasanjo's support for insurance product Izunaso, Araraume, others storm out of APC stakeholders' meeting NIA advised to train, mentor aspiring female architects NIA advised to train, mentor aspiring female architects Make public officers accountable, Fayose tells elders US will fail if it tries to split Europe, Germany warns Ill release details of Saraki, Dogaras pay, says Sagay CIBN begins computer-based test for students CIBN begins computer-based test for students Buhari sends condolence team to Bauchi over senators death Leadway worker wins CIIN beauty pageant Leadway worker wins CIIN beauty pageant Soldiers kill four militiamen, arrest 18 herdsmen in Benue If youre not a senator, leave Ambodes Lagos now! APC, PDP clash over Edos $232.2m foreign debt Update planning laws, town planners tell government Update planning laws, town planners tell government Should the 2017 0.8% GDP growth rate induce optimism 2019: Soyinka, Tafawa-Balewa, Ezekwesili to attend national dialogue NAMA plans landing systems upgrade in Lagos, Abuja Total PoS transactions rose to N1.41tn in 2017 NIBSS Total PoS transactions rose to N1.41tn in 2017 ' NIBSS W'Bank begins preparation for Nigeria's $500m power distribution project Osinbajo, Amosun, Adeosun, others for Ogun investors forum Osinbajo, Amosun, Adeosun, others for Ogun investors' forum We respond to oil spills promptly, says Shell We respond to oil spills promptly, says Shell Come for budget defence this week, National Assembly panels tell ministers Analysts predict increased buying pressure for next govt bond JAMB releases 1.3 million UTME results today Analysts predict increased buying pressure for next govt bond NNPC seeking funding options for refineries overhaul Baru 18 die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash TRACE NNPC seeking funding options for refineries' overhaul ' Baru Free trade: Experts warn against CTFA pact, FG explains Buharis cancelled trip How to deposit cash through ATMs, others How to deposit cash through ATMs, others APP seeks to join Electoral Act amendment suit
