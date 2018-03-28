CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Wednesday 28th March 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: March 28, 2018 FAAC deadlock: Adeosun reconvenes meeting today Self-defence: Danjuma misunderstood ' Ortom Ihedioha pledges to restore quality education Ugwuanyi swears in 3 High Court judges Bureaucracy, Nigeria's major challenge 'Okorocha Looted funds: PDP's apology not enough 'FG IPOB: ICC to investigate killings in 'Operation Python Dance LUC amendment: NBA, stakeholders walk out on Lagos Assembly Lagos declares work-free day, as Buhari visits tomorrow FG re-introduces History in school curriculum Election sequence: Senate probes bribery allegation General Danjuma and right to self-defence A different kind of retreat Satanism in new age religious solution (3) New approach to make restructuring happen this year and Gani Adams' role Recurrent headline goofs T.Y Danjuma: Before Nigeria goes down like Somalia Combating Lassa Fever resurgence Shehu Sani's revelations Nigeria andChina's belt and road initiative National Assembly and Buhari's challenge New tariffs on alcoholic beverages, tobacco Squatters at war with Ebonyi varsity 425 unabsorbed NSCDC volunteers in Imo cry out Foundation gives 22 scholarship in Anambra Igbo lost the civil war to Idolatry 'Rev Nwachukwu How police bursted Abuja's biggest job scam When Abiriba honoured its new town union executives Anger, concerns over open defecation in FCT Galadimawa residents groan over deplorable road, other infrastructure Buhari dumps Oyegun INEC suspends 205 staff over roles in 2015 polls 2019: Atiku formally joins presidential race International/friendly: Serbia exposes Rohr's Eagles NASS extends 2017budget to May 31 NIMASA seeks national policy to actualise AIMS 2050 CBN partners banks, MMOs to roll out 500,000 shared agent network Embrace NPS, mSurvey CEO, others task companies Cost of Internet lower in Nigeria than other countries ' MD, Pinet Informatics What to learn from Facebook's data breach scandal House Member's Son Shot Dead in UK FAAC Meeting Ends in Stalemate as C'ttee Rejects NNPC Remittance Citing Constitutional Breach, Buhari Rejects Tenure Extension for Oyegun, Others Atiku Meets Wike, Declares Presidential Bid INEC: 80 Political Parties May Contest in 2019 Elections Whistle-blower Names Israeli Firm That Hacked Buhari's Emails FG, APC Take Digs at PDP After Apology Private Equity Firm to Invest $18m in Nigeria's Pharmacy Chain, HealthPlus Senate Initiates Process to Override Veto on Electoral Amendment Bill UBA Expands Presence in London as the Regulatory Authorities Grants Wholesale Banking Licence to Its UK Subsidiary Emmanuel: The Silent Worker Uncanny Talks of Military Intervention Banks to Accelerate Financial Inclusion with 500,000 Agent Networks Aso Savings Denies Milost Globals $250m Investment Deal Mitrovics Brace Crash Eagles Flight in London Ailing Carl Ikeme to Get Special Guest Status at England/Nigeria Clash Oyo lifts public schools with N2bn FAAC meeting ends in deadlock over NNPC's N37bn underpayment FG declares Friday, Monday holidays Police, soldiers are diverting relief materials Nasarawa IDPs Obasanjo slams Buhari for not signing Africa free trade deal NAF holds medical outreach for 20,000 Benue IDPs Are your children financially literate Customs seize N11m smuggled rice Cancelling a direct debit Niger liquor board declares war on prostitution NIPOST shuts five courier firms, revokes 17 licences Total organises training for boat drivers Ford luxury division bringing back 'suicide' doors LNSC tackles drug abuse Dana Air rewards customers with Easter promo SunTrust Bank signs $10m financing pact with ICD Jaiz Bank seals N6.1bn SMEs financing pact with IDB UBA London subsidiary gets wholesale banking licence Israels Netanyahu hospitalised Running a business efficiently from your home NERC orders Discos to engage independent meter providers FAAC: States abort meeting over N37.76bn shortage in NNPCs revenue JAN tasks entrepreneurs on leadership National Assembly postpones 2018 budget approval until May Replicate cement, sugar policies in steel, Rabiu tells FG CBN, banks target 50 million unbanked Nigerians with SAN Man gets life sentence for trying to form army of child terrorists Caleb varsity names professor for entrepreneurial studies Promasidor honours 254 workers Facebook launches women entrepreneurship initiative in Nigeria FG unveils transaction advisers for national carrier, others Thursday How we recovered $115,000 from ex-NAF chief, Amosus house EFCC APC, PDP trade words over looted funds Dapchi: Act fast to free Leah, Afenifere, PFN tell Buhari Danjuma: Ortom backs self-defence call Getting tax reform strategy right We informed FG, military of threats, soldiers misconduct, says Taraba National Assembly backs Bill Gates, urges investment in health, education Oyegun: Tinubu, Edo APC hail Buhari as President rejects tenure elongation Reps ask army, police to stop killings in Oyo, others Reps to debate, override Buhari on electoral act after Easter Strange ailment kills eight in Kano Is the rising debt profile of states healthy for the economy Atiku knocks APC, says FG has failed Nigerians Ambode promises judicious use of taxes Nearly seven million Nigerians registered in 11 months ' INEC Lagos declares Thursday work-free for Buharis visit Govt trains youths in filmmaking Makinde scores Oyo 2018 budget low
