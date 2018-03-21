CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Wednesday 21st March 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: March 21, 2018 Kano Specialist Hospital wears new look courtesy LG Electronics Customs intercepts 2,200 cartons of tomato paste N150bn 'shared' in 2015: You lied, Jonathan replies Osinbajo FG appeals to A-Ibom oil communities over pipeline vandalism 48th ANNUAL CONFERENCE: Estate surveyors, valuers move against quacks in Nigeria Delta Assembly approves N3bn facility for Okowa Amori lauds Okowa's developmental strides in Delta Herdsmen crisis: PDP posted letter to us, not bill'Edo Speaker New book prepares marketers, advertisers for the future Nigeria's economic growth outlook positive ' Adeosun Security agencies should patronize DICON, says NIS boss Nigeria can't do without the north 'ACF C & F appoints Udoh Head of Business Development & Operations Non-performing loans worse now than 2008, 2010 ' NASS Kaduna inland container depot gets international certification, station code Police officer 'who ordered Apo killings' promoted to AIG Cadbury Nigeria explains return to profitability Court dismisses forgery charge against Lagos traders Naira appreciates further to N360.30/$ in I&E Ekiti 2018: Opeyemi off the starting block Promasidor honours 254 employees on long service Delta communities urged to encourage investments G20 ministers call for monitoring of cryptocurrencies EFCC needs independence to win anti-corruption war, Ribadu tells FG RSIEC seeks CAN's prayers in council polls Youth raises alarm, as landslide ravages Ijaw community No investment of USD1bn with Milost ' Unity Bank Scandal hits school feeeding programme in A-Ibom, as vendors petition FG, EFCC Ekiti is no-go area for APC, PDP replies Oyegun Okupe urges Sagay to reveal ruining cost of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, ministers 2019 election sequence: NASS resorting to threats, intimidations, AGF tells court Oil communities storm NASS, protest against land re-acquisition fees by Shell Senate to critics: Stop misinterpreting our laws HERDSMEN ATTACKS: Afenifere vows to protect Yoruba Ogunbiyi heads Adebanjo's 90th birthday planning committee OGUN Land invasion: Property owners seek police protection to avert bloodshed Dapchi: No security force was informed of planned abduction, DHQTRS replies AI Senator Wakili: Senate suspends plenary Order of elections: Why it matters Obiano's second term victory unites Anambra's political gladiators Wike urges leading European investors to invest in Rivers Delta South Senate Ticket: Uduaghan, Manager, Okowa's man set for battle Wike's works are for real' Bob Unilever Idea Trophy: Team Kool-T emerges 2018 winners Facebook's free Internet Project: Telcos demand harmonised regulation for all electronic communication providers PIB: Delay in passage accounts for over $200bn 'NEITI Customs intercepts Rolls Royce, Limousine, other vehicles worth over N340bn Dangote cement to pay N10.75 dividend LUC Act 'll worsen real sector woes Obaseki integrates vigilantes, hunters in Edo's new security architecture Benue: Grazing law irreversible 'Ortom Bayelsa police nab 15-year-old student with gun Most wanted armed robber, Awolowo, arrested Dapchi girls: AI working to stopUS-Nigeria anti-terrorism pact Satanism in new age religious solution (2) Nigeria can't survive without North, says ACF What can make restructuring happen this year No LG autonomy, no 2019 election 'NULGE Scaling-up solar energy deployment in Nigeria Afe Babalola hospital begin 4-day surgery Gov. Wike: Rivers' godsend Hannibal will never die' Colonel Nsudo is Biafra's greatest fighter The quest for a new national development plan Group calls for youths, leaders' re-orientation I love my country Sierra Leone: On the verge of West Africa's most dramatic democratic upset yet Wike woos leading European investors Repositioning the Maritime Academy Having state police: The urgency of now (3) New Rivers: Working towards stronger security architecture Rape and the Nigerian condition Abia: How I restored peace 'Ogbizi, Commissioner of Police As Abia descends into rot Dickson urges PDP leaders to support Secondus 2019: Ikpeazu reconcilesUmuahia South political leaders Orlu eldersreject Okorocha's son-in-law, others Ebonyi govt builds road for Akanu Ibiam 23 years after death Tension brews in Ebonyi community Support Secondus, Dickson urges PDP leaders Obiano commissions fish, poultry feeds distributing outlet International/friendly: Mikel out of Poland friendly Governor Obiano should double his performance in Second tenure 'Ikedigwe, APGA Chieftain Rohr cries out: Eagles lack potent striker Lewandowski: Nigeria'll help us deal with Senegal style Day Anambra monarch honoured Onitsha businessman for his philanthropic gesture 5 ways to save your mobile data 5 ways to save your mobile data 21m Nigerian subscribers use smartphones ' Jumia OAU, World Bank set up $8m ICT park Nigeria needs Biafra inventors now 'Shittu FG has disbursed N1.91tr to states as financial support 'Osinbajo JAMB releases results of over 1.5m 2018 UTME candidates, holds 111,981 for further screening Police, SSS unwarranted media crackdown Armed Forces determined to end terrorism DHQ Eight safety tips for online transactions Ekiti is no-go area for APC, PDP replies Oyegun Why we didn't sack workers during recession ' FG Court rejects APP's bid to join Electoral Act amendment suit FG seeks fresh N4.58tn loan for rail projects Anti-restructuring elements laying foundation for Nigeria's disintegration 'Ezeife Govt collected N5tn revenue in one year ' FRC Cut oil production cost or stop producing, FG tells firms Oil price hits three-week high as glut drops NNPC to drill eight oil wells in Chad, Gongola Basins NASENI inaugurates technology centre Dangote Cement grows 2017 profit by 43% Sparklight to raise N1bn through debenture issuance Stocks sustain fall, Cadbury, Japaul, Multitrex emerge worst Average bond yield closes at 13.54% Use technology to create jobs, experts tell youths Safety: FG begins certification of Kano, PH airports New report seeks quality control of aviation fuel Airline operators welcome FG's delayed signing of Africa trade treaty Don seeks review of policies against female employees Operator faults call for Dana Air audit Taxify empowers women to set up SMEs Talent management key to organisational success Auto revival: Dealers gear up for Lagos auto show AIESEC Alumni targets more partnerships for development Report corrupt officers to us 'FRSC Cars45, Kia partnership extends to Abuja Broadshift to train 150 Nigerians in ICT tools Submit budget details to NASS by Friday, Buhari orders MDAs JAMB withholds 111,981 UTME results ACF, others tell Buhari to end attacks, killings LASG partners WHO to eradicate measles Govt rescues beggars, homeless children from Lagos streets Ambode warns civil servants against excessive workloads Nigerias population growth poses security threat, says UK envoy Niger Delta has received trillions of naira but remain poor Rep recounts how Senator Wakil slumped, died Dapchi: PDP, CSOs, BBOG tackle FG, military over AIs report Stolen $3bn could have built seven roads, 2nd NBridge Osinbajo FG re-arraigns Kanus co-defendants, says IPOB leader is at large Shun corruption or face sanctions, Osinbajo warns board members Reveal Buhari, Osinbajo, ministers running cost, Okupe tells Sagay ABUAD hospital begins operation today Is Buharis refusal to sign CFTA pact good for the economy Gambia arrests Jammehs ex-spies over detention death Internal crisis may cost APC Ekiti gov poll ' Bamidele Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: