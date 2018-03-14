CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Wednesday 14th March 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: March 14, 2018 A senator's disclosure and debate on cost of governance Minister seeks more technical, institutional support for Nigeria, others Reps to investigate alleged illegal withdrawal of N10b from NHIS fund Six banks pitch for Airtel Africa IPO Fund acquires farm in Nasarawa Buhari dares Senate, vetoes electoral bill PDP, Afenifere, ex-minister flay Buhari for admitting IGP's disobedience Nigeria targets improved growth, ranking by 2020 with focus labs ICT experts task Nigerians on acquisition of digital skills NBA protests against hike in Lagos land use charge Wike, APC disagree over neighbourhood watch Hear Word! set for world tour after exploits at Harvard University Nigerian economy: Light at the tunnel's end Court adjourns warrant of arrest case against Innoson Motors' boss NIMASA, BPE partner to refloat national shipping line Disease X could cause global pandemic, says WHO Group backs Dankwambo for president Herdsmen kill 25 in fresh Plateau attack Senate faults FG treaties, conventions, moves to confirm MPC nominees Don't despair, good NPFL can fetch you another Eagles' chance, Shorunmu tells Ajiboye Enyimba Stadium ready in 6 weeks 'Gov Ikpeazu UCL: Chelsea must play as a team to defeat Barca 'Conte NITDA Startup Friday hits Akwa Ibom ikOOba launches BMAC cloud accounting solution ntel repositions for growth How affordable mobile phones, data tariff can grow telecom sector, by Jumia Ways to guard against cybercrime ERGP: Buhari launches focus labs FG lists Enugu, Kano, Port Harcourt airports for certification NUPENG warns of impending fuel crisis SEC sanctions KPMG, Deloitte for poor audits $1.8bn refinery overhaul projects to begins in Q2 Udom bans AMOC, pirates, other secret societies in Akwa Ibom Reps probe N10bn illegal withdrawal from NHIS Disobedience to relocation order: Buhari to query IGP I've not authorised motor vehicle registration increment 'Ambode Lassa fever kills 3 in Ekiti Govs have no reason owing pensions, salaries 'Gaidam Why Saraki, Ekweremadu, others are after me 'Abdullahi Adamu Having state police: The urgency of now (2) Senate makes U-turn on president's nominees Mixed reactions greet rejection Nigeria, teetering towards revolution (3) and Senator Sani's revelation Satanism in new age religious solution(1) Juvenile editorial blunders Alli must go' Before the Rainbow Ostrich Chronicle Anambra's politics of accommodation and solidarity Osun 2018 and Aregbesola A case for early childhood education in Nigeria APC and Oyegun's leadership qualities Halting the Lassa fever spread 2018 Women Day: Harvest of protests in Abuja In Abuja, NICO builds bridge of unity Igbo in FCT begin language protection campaign New style beggars invade FCT, make brisk business EU envoy fetes partners in Abuja Day monarchs paid homage to female jurist Igu Aro tears ancient Nri Kingdom apart Ozubulu: Excitement as foundation fixes 40-year-old bridge Senator Oduah gives account of stewardship You won't get our support if you don't complete Second Niger Bridge, Anambra monarch tells Buhari Nigeria on auto pilot, cabal in control 'PDP 2019: Give PDP another chance, Nnaji, ex-national auditor begs Nigerians Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown Neighbourhood watch: Wike accuses opposition of plot to float illegal vigilance groups South East PDP congratulates Ekweremadu I stand by endorsement of my son-in-law -Okorocha Russia 2018: Don't put Eagles under pressure, Adepolu warns Rohr demands more game-time for Iheanacho Olam Invests $1bn to Boost Nigerias Agric Sector FBN Holdings Announces Appointments into FBNQuest Capital, FBNQuest Trustees Boards Jonathan Wasnt That Bad Afterall Sevilla Knocks out Manchester United Chelsea Dreaming Upset at Camp Nou 2019 Polls Take Centre Stage, Buhari Vetoes Electoral Act Amendment Another 25 Persons Killed in Fresh Attack on Plateau Village With Earnings of N745bn, Assets of N5.6tn, Zenith Asserts Status as Largest Tier 1 Bank Trump Sacks Tillerson After Africa Visit Buhari Sacks Boroh, Names Dokubo Amnesty Programme Coordinator Shell, Eni Preempt Possible US Probe over Malabu Deal with Filings House Okays Jibrin's Resumption from Suspension BPP Rejects PenCom's Move to Cancel PAS Project Kwara Gov Signs Amended Pension Bill for Ex-Governors, Deputies into Law 17% of Private Candidates Get Five Credits in 2018 WASSCE Push for Lulu-Briggs to Join Rivers Guber Race Why PDP Remains Divided in Kwara No increase in cost of processing vehicle particulars Trump fires Tillerson after visiting Nigeria Dont dump PDP, Makinde begs Ladoja Don't dump PDP, Makinde begs Ladoja 83% of candidates fail 2018 WASSCE Buhari doesnt monitor security problems, say PDP, others Benue: Buhari queries IG, demands full report of police operations Buhari sacks Boroh, orders probe Senate, House consult as Buhari rejects elections reordering Herdsmen kill 26, torch 11 houses in fresh Plateau attacks UTME candidate nabbed with phone in pants Girls abduction: BBOG threatens to sue FG, Reps begin probe Reps query withdrawal of N10bn from NHIS account Police arrest Daily Trust reporter over advert publication Nasarawa college expels 22 students over exam malpractices Bayelsa rainstorm victims count losses NYSC awardees protest non-payment in Abuja Budget padding: Jibrin resumes today as Reps lift suspension Govt with poor welfare packages plans to fail Ambode Deriving maximum benefits from recovered assets FCT, CRiver, Gombe, othersll experience flood NIMET Running smart city needs skills, says LASG Senate sabotaging Buharis govt, says Adamu No date for passage of 2018 budget yet ' Senate Appeal Court confirms Olafeso-led S/West PDP EXCO FG developing solar energy city, says Fashola Lassa fever hits Ekiti again, kills three Senate lifts embargo on CBN deputy govs, MPC members' confirmation Prosecute Idanre elephant killer, NCF tells Akeredolu Malabu scam: Shell, Eni file probe findings with US authorities Ogun targets N10bn IGR monthly, to host investors' forum Rivers LG poll holds June 16, APC kicks How to get short-term loans for your business Airline operators kick against AU's free-trade area treaty Nigeria's excise duties on tobacco, alcohol very low ' IMF NAHCO board members get corporate governance certification NRC beefs up security on Abuja-Kaduna train service Marketers to unveil Africa tyre village in Lagos Road accidents: FRSC seeks to partner organisations, individuals Aviation agencies, others set for tourism transport summit FAAN plans talks on sustainable airports at ACI AfDB projects 3.8% GDP growth for West Africa Ambode: Romancing the stone Much ado about T.I.s rating Nigerians demand Rivers CPs resignation over artisan tortured by SARS Grandma, mother sell newborn baby for N250,000 in Lagos Policemen kill 16-year-old Lagos pupil while chasing protesters Katsina housewife arrested over death of stepdaughter Pastors abductors demand N10m ransom
