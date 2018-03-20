CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Tuesday 20th March 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: March 20, 2018 Without Anenih, Atiku wouldn't have been VP, new book reveals Milost move to inject $1bn investment in Unity Bank Export of Agric commodities exceeds 150% in one year ' NAQS NERC breaks DISCOs' monopoly, introduces MAPs Investors dump Cadbury shares despite 200 profit growth, dividend CBN injects $210m as naira appreciates to N360.45/$ FG, RMI to cut cost of electricity delivery by 60% Shell, GTbank agree $270m oil-backed loan to Amni EKEDC appeals to police, armed forces on settlement of debt Shell says Amnesty Intl's claims on 89 oil spills false, without merit AU launches ambitious bid for world's largest free trade area CBN sustains foreign exchange market liquidity with $210m Osinbajo, Fashola to speak at Nigeria Energy Forum FG asked to address militancy issues Power: Africa tired of being in darkness ' Adesina Four jailed for assaulting EEDC staff, vandalism MAN blasts Land Use Charge as conspiracy against manufacturing sector Fidelity Bank rewards customers with N13m in March President Buhari deserves commendation for listening ' Reno 2018 FIFA WC: Eagles'll play friendlies like World Cup 'Onazi Poland vs Nigeria: Iwobi, Ekong, Balogun others hit Wroclaw camp Brazil to train at Tottenham Messi: 2018 my last chance to win World Cup Fiorentina rename training ground after Davide Astori NPFL: Kano Pillars draw 1-1 with 'Tornadoes Nigerians react to planned return of evicted BBNaija housemates Edo community sends SOS to Oba of Benin after mysterious deaths Our new national development plan Kaduna has become an open sore of injury and pain 3000 less-privileged in A-Ibom communities benefit from free medical services Labour demands full investigation of alleged N30bn fraud at NSITF 2019: Declare for Delta South seat, DAWN urges Uduaghan Confusion as Fayose suspends councillor, ward Exco over alleged loyalty to Adeyeye Perennial leadership failure ruined Niger Delta'PANDLEAF Okowa deserves second term'DELSU-JAC Kano approves N4bn for flyover, roads Okowa, Liberian envoy, monarchs to unveil CEPEJ Osubi centre Police set up taskforce on arms mop-up in A-Ibom Governing Council confirms Prof Arigbabu as substantive TASUED vice chancellor ESHDC unveils In-house magazine Buhari deserves commendation ' Omokri Army to evict Delta community for barracks We are suffering, victims of rainstorm in Bayelsa community cry out Niger sugar estate to produce 10,000mt/pa, employ 10,000 Belfrics Global commences Nigeria operations Buhari, as you know, willnot rig but Ekiti governorship election, a 'must-win' for APC ' Oyegun We never met with Obasanjo ' Labour party Remove power to create electoral constituencies from INEC, Dogara counsels FG PDP now party of shame 'Orubebe Wike has changed riverine, upland dichotomy in Rivers 'PDP Why Izunaso, Araraume, Uwajumogu stormed out of APC meeting Electricity consumers to pay more innew NERC regulation Egmont Group's mum keeps Nigeria on edge Cross-border trade: FG signs treaty on roads NAF training aircraft force lands in Kaduna Northern CAN seeks halt to herdsmen killings Why I support restructuring 'Dogara Kalu's counsel, others express displeasure over prosecution's approach Ugwuanyi committed to affordable housing, says ESHDC boss Dr. Nwokedi for burial April 6 I've no score to settle with Archbishop Obinna 'Okorocha Jonathan blew N150bn days to 2015 polls 'Osinbajo Electoral Act: NASS assembles lawyers, experts to tackle Buhari Ugwuanyi and triumphs in adversity Bandwagonism Ugwuanyi's 54thbirthday of charity, good governance Disclosures on National Assembly emoluments Pilot injured as NAF jet crashes in Kaduna Cronyism, lobbying in judicial appointments Dogara backs Nigeria's restructuring Ekiti gov poll, a must-win for APC ' Oyegun FRC: Lagos, Osun, C'River's debts exceed revenues by over 480% Nigeria has enough capacity to repay N21.7tn debt ' Adeosun N1tn debt'll cause shutdown of power plants ' Gencos Overloaded heavy duty vehicle owners to pay N10m fine ' FG We've fulfilled our promise on road development ' Buhari Declare herdsmen terrorists, SERAP urges UN Security Council 36 stocks slide, Cadbury, Niger Insurance, Unity Bank top losers Foreign investor to acquire $1bn stake in Unity Bank 'Report CBN injects $210m into forex market SAHCOL equipment bumps into Arik aircraft at Lagos airport FCMB deepens SMEs empowerment in Abia ITF skills acquisition centre's upgrade to gulp N5bn Six features your next bank account should have Heritage Bank gets ISO 27001 certification Selling pressure dominates T-bills market Olusosun fire unfortunate, Epe landfill will have better design Continental Re's gross premium rises by 32% SEC announces largest whistle-blower awards Visa boosts payment with Everywhere Initiative Uber self-driving car kills pedestrian So what exactly do killer herdsmen want Rebuilding the Nigerian senate from scratch The dark side of nomadic pastoralism in Nigeria today New scramble for Africa' Not the Chinese, surely Insecurity and the clamour for state police Unknown disease kills eight pupils in Katsina Policeman kills soldier during argument in Delta Wake up to your responsibility, Sultan-led JNI tells Buhari Buharis govt is not corrupt like past administration Osinbajo Our star witness against Orji Kalu has disappeared, says EFCC Lack of financial autonomy affecting state judiciaries, says CJN Another NAF aircraft crashes in Kaduna, pilot injured Ladoja playing god with Oyo PDP crisis, says Agboola 10 persons feared dead in fresh Kogi attack Killings: IG withdraws policemen attached to VIPs, others Dump fire: Lagos tells Olusosun residents to relocate Weve arrested thugs working for Melaye Police Are, Obasanjo for Adelabu 60th memorial lecture Anti-graft war: Wake up from your slumber, Ribadu tells ICPC Tenure extension: Those who sued APC risk expulsion, says Nwoye Osun West should produce gov candidate APC elders LASG seeks safety, standards in cinemas General Overseer joins Ebonyi gov race Palestinian president calls US ambassador to Israel son of a dog Facebook launches audit of data leaked to Trump consultant
