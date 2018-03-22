CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Thursday 22nd March 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: March 22, 2018 FG releases N1.248trn for capital projects in 2017 'Adeosun No ransom paid for the release of 104 Dapchi girls, 2 others 'FG Dogara commends Buhari for securing release of Dapchi schoolgirls National Assembly to pass 2018 Budget April 24 'Dogara Release of Dapchi's schoolgirls: Senate Leader, Saraki, APC react Fayose congratulates parents of released Dapchi schoolgirls, accuses FG of conspiracy Freeze Ekweremadu's undeclared assets, FG tells court Army hands over 106 released Dapchi schoolgirls to FG Updated: Rescued Dapchi girls in hospital for check-up, profiling UPDATE: How 101 Dapchi schoolgirls were freed 'FG Buhari dispatches 4 ministers to Dapchi FG confirms release of 76 of 110 abducted Dapchi schoolgirls BREAKING: Boko Haram frees some of 110 kidnapped Dapchi schoolgirls Osun 2018: Why Aregbesola should hand over to me 'Ezekiel Oyemomi, APC governorship aspirant Lagos senatorial race and the ding-dong on APC platform Landmark University announces tuition-free agricultural programmes Don stresses role of family in sustenance of society Reducing youth unemployment through entrepreneurship At Tech-U lecture, don bemoans 'bastardisation of university traditions AAUA pro-chancellor pledges to raise standard of academics, research KolaDaisi University matriculates pioneer students Tackling drug abuse through literature How Niger is producing teenage authors Equities market goes 0.46% lower, records 8.50% YtD Airspace safety: NAMA to deploy communication gadgets Air incidents: Expert cautions lawmakers against politicisation of aviation sector Buhari congratulates Elumelu at 55 DBN, NIRSAL sign MoU to promote agric lending Nigeria overtakes India as world poverty capital 'Moghalu Access Bank grows earnings N459bn, proposes 40 kobo dividend MAN, Oron explains arrest of staff of academy Mass sack looms in oil sector over union picketing FDI: American firm boosts Nigeria's efforts in solar energy Customs, cabalskilling tomato farmers 'TOGAN FCMB empowers SMEs, YEDP in Abia Ambode plans to upgrade AOCOED to University of Education Why FG can't sign AFCTA now 'MAN Emulate Wike, deputy gov tells LG boss Suspected cultists set police station ablaze in Bayelsa NEMA: Devt partners withdrew 85% funding support 'DG 5 Dapchi girls die as Boko Haram frees 105 Reps begin process to override Buhari on 10 bills 2018 budget: NASS sets April 24 deadline Soldiers nab wanted Boko Haram terrorist, 3 others in Borno Herdsmen's killings: Ohanaeze youths spit fire How 32 years of suffering staphylococcus ended Untamed Sahara: Origin of the herdsmen crisis Ndoma Egba, refreshing view on Niger Delta tourism Politics of gun control The president, his appointee and his directive World-class Nigerian doctors' Not yet, Sir! A parliament without truth Nigeria is darker by the day INEC and election reordering bill Sequence of elections, National Assembly and INEC Understanding Peace Corps Bill Family on self exile over witchcraft Ibadan festival of colour, glitz, glamour NGO distributes drugs to rural women in Osun Ogundokun: Why I rejected money, ministerial offer from Abacha Lagos: PDP insists on cancellation of Land Use Charge 2019: Nothing'll stop my re-election as Delta gov 'Okowa Atiku remains best choice for PDP in 2019 'Sen. Kumo Most leaders have turned governance to private enterprise ' YPP chairman Obasanjo should stop playing god 'Eze Imo 2019: God has located me to serve -Obi God is angry with Nigeria's leaders 'Onuoha Osun 2018: Politicians jostling for Aregbesola's seat Oyegun begs senators Imo guber: I won't quit -Araraume Arts Council launches 3m culture'friendly supporters' drive for Eagles Omeruo: Poland, Serbia tests will lift Super Eagles confidence Fortuna Sittard floors Oliseh Amuneke, Sudanese club part ways Oil marketers begin retrenchment of workers over N650bn FG debt Reps reintroduce bill seeking poll timetable reordering Data scandal: We have a responsibility to protect your data, saysZuckerberg INEC begins Melaye's recall process April 28 Should Nigeria have a sex offender registry NASS vs Buhari: Reminiscences of 2015 battle over constitution amendment Bill Gates, Dangote to address special session of NEC MAN seeks reversal of alcohol, tobacco excise duty hike LASIEC confident of fair bye-elections NHRC to release impunity report for 2015 elections National Assembly to pass 2018 budget April 24 Army hands over 106 released Dapchi girls to FG Prepaid meter providers must deliver in 10 days 'NERC We've increased tax revenue by over N700bn ' Fowler Don't sell NLNG, RMAFC tells FG FG saved N288bn through integrated payroll system ' Adeosun How to keep your personal banking information secure Why energy should be on concurrent legislative list ' Omorogbe New law'll boost embedded power generation in Lagos 'Experts Gas shortage: 12 power plants suffer setback, 2000MW idle NSIA to invest N6.1bn in LUTH, AKTH, FMC Umuahia Funding constraint stalls 10,000bpd Delta modular refinery Med-View Airline records 42% revenue increase Employers to pay more for workers' compulsory insurance Chevron, partners invest $25m in Nigeria's health programmes COMEG concludes survey on well drilling in Ibadan IBEDC promises Oyo communities improved electricity Nigeria, S'Africa to re-examine CFTA pact Cadbury Nigeria to reposition operations Sahara eyes more oil assets, revives IPO plan Positive sentiment dominates Treasury bond space Osinbajo confirms Buharis impotence Toyota suspends self-driving car tests after Uber death Freed 105 Dapchi girls flown to Abuja FG files suit to seize Ekweremadus 22 Abuja, US, Dubai houses Court admits exhibit in Paul Play, Etisalat copyright suit 12 soldiers feared dead in Kaduna attack FG recovers N9. 2bn loot through whistle-blowing policy EFCC says Boroh still in custody, family denies $9m recovery N24bn fraud: Acourt jails pension thief six years, fines him N22.9bn Cholera hits Bauchi CoE, five students feared dead Awokoya Foundation awards scholarships to seven varsity students Soyinka warns NIM against politicians posing as saviours Buhari congratulates Tony Elumelu at 55 LASG to bring Buhari for Tinubu colloquium Babalola urges investment in education, health State assemblies autonomy and good governance Alleged bribery: Rickey Tarfa calls three witnesses Amaechi urges Igbo to back Buhari in 2019 YouTube follows Amazon into movie theaters
