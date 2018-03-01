CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Thursday 1st March 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: March 01, 2018 Nigerians Pour Encomium On TY Danjuma At 80 Court Orders Final Forfeiture oF $4.760m Properties linked to Diezani Allison-Madueke 24,850 Persons Benefit From 3.6bn CBN, Osun SME Scheme Edo PDP: Of Fly-By-Night Defenders Of A Demeaning Culture Tackling New-born Mortality Rate Regulating The Mortgage Industry In Nigeria Human Trafficking: Obaseki,Others Brainstorm On Returnees' Resettlement PDP Seeks Probe Into Killing Of Adamawa Spokesperson Foreign Exchange, Cause Of Hajj Fares Hike ' NAHCON Ugwuanyi Disburses N2.25bn To 450 Enugu Communities Nema Assists Kogi Flood Victims With Relief Materials Our Investments In Lekki Free Zone'll Earn Nigeria N8trn Annually ' Dangote Saraki Seeks End To Pension For Ex-govs, Deputes FG Invests N16bn Sukuk Bond On South East Roads Establish Cattle Ranches Before Enacting Anti-grazing Law, IGP Tells Govs Nigeria Must Plan Beyond Oil To Survive ' Gowon CBN Warns Nigerians Against Cryptocurrency Nwakali To Play For Arsenal First Team Sports Reforms Will Drive Job Creation, Youth Dev ' Obaseki Something Good Can Come Out Of Idemili AVSEC: Strengthening Security, Safety At Nation's Airports NNPC-Chevron JV: Promoting Local Content Across Oil Industry Chain Gov Umahi Sacks Civil Servant, Suspends 3 Others Nasarawa Commandant Begs PMB To Reconsider Stand On Peace Corps Bill. Obaseki Offsets Medical Bills Of Indigent Patients Empowerment, Key To Poverty Alleviation, Says Elumelu Kaduna Electric Set To Launch Online Payments Channel At Kaduna Trade Fair Afrexim To Raise $200m On NSE, Other Exchanges We Shall Commence Oil Exploration In Benue, Nasarawa, Niger And Sokoto This Year INEC Should Give NASENI's Electronic Voting Machine A Trial ' Haruna PCNI To Conduct Free Medical Treatment for IDPs in Gombe C/River Sends SOS To FG Over Teacher Deficit UNILAG Partners NAF On Research Devt Presidency, NDDC Back NANTA Initiatives JAMB Registrar Calls On Nigerians To Invest In CBT Centers Lagos Assures Arewa Communities Of Inclusion In Governance Stakeholders Seek More Local Content In Learning Materials Ondo Flags-off N7bn Waste To Wealth Project World's First Hand-Painted Film "Loving Vincent" Vies For An Oscar Long-lost Nigerian portrait sold for 1.2m Section of N4.3b Apapa-Wharf Road project opens next week Collaboration among states critical to leapfrogging Nigeria's economy, say Osinbajo, others CBN disburses smaller naira notes to traders to end scarcity Chewing sticks prevent tooth decay better than conventional toothpastes FG seeks review of ECOWAS law on free grazing Court orders final forfeiture of property linked to ex-petroleum minister, Alison-Madueke Nigeria gets WHO-prequalification for lab test kits Hate speech offenders to die by hanging in Senate's new bill Rivers community lauds NAOC for road project, drainages VC seeks government support for private tertiary institutions Court orders Ajudua to appear for his trial over alleged $8.4m fraud Total signs MoU with oil producing communities FG plans investing in young scientists to boost economic growth Nomads 'convert' sacked Benue farmers' produce to cattle feeds I will restructure Nigeria if elected Prophecies, prophets and nation-building Six reasons you are always exhausted The role of phytonutrients in prevention of diseases Okah writes from prison, dismisses Buhari Has the system cowed Jibrin Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world's biggest oil producer Moghalu, ex-CBN deputy governor, declares for 2019 presidency Discovering the desert and herdsmen Customs raids Lekki car mart, seizes 17 vehicles worth NIbn Terrorism: CBN warns Nigerians against virtual currencies Fighting corruption in Africa From Chibok to Dapchi Dapchi: UN demands girls' release NHIS boss queried over N10bn illegal withdrawal Discordant tunes from Yobe State Governing Nigeria like a public company Desert explorer, Newton Jibunoh, writes for The Sun Needless demolition of houses in Aba Runsewe: How Olabisi Onabanjo University professionals ranked an achiever Senate probes Kogi gov, NHRC boss' assumption of office Okowa, unemployment and challenge of job creation All politicians in office are power-tropic Adopt more proactive measures against cancer, expert urges govts Boko Haram: Tumultuous trip to Dapchi Politics of bulldozers The World Bank $611m grant for out-of-school children How I'll tackle insecurity, unemployment if elected Nigeria's president -Moghalu 2019: I'll be disappointed if Buhari uses public funds to campaign ' Ndume Imo people'll decide who succeeds Okorocha ' Chiji Igbokwe has failed Mbaise people -Njoku Buhari should personally reconcile Ganduje, Kwankwaso -Apugo NPFL: Plateau United bounces back as Akwa lose to Lobi Arsenal announces 58.4m profit from summer transfer FG honours Para Powerlifting, Badminton champions Juve into fourth successive Cup final Gov Emmanuel to grace Akwa Ibom Youth Sports Festival's draw today No going back on NWFL Champions Shield trophy, John vows Ambode commissions Coca-Cola ultra-modern sports centre Falcons defender, Onome Ebi, joins the China train Wilder: I'm Anthony Joshua's biggest threat Don't keep mute about your back pain. Talk bout it. INEC unveils elections timetable for 36 years Ovarian cancer' No, it is a brenner We want Biafra 'MASSOB Nigerians are getting poorer, says IMF Court orders Diezani to forfeit $4.8m penthouses to FG 2019: Military wont be involved in election duties, says INEC Poor funding hampering federal projects ' FRC Solanke, Olanipekun, Ajayi chart success path for young lawyers Mastercard, M-KOPA Solar set to light up Africa Why cant Buhari address the nation Reps summon Adeosun, Adewole, others over NHIS missing N10bn We'll use infrastructure bonds to finance road projects ' FG APC and the confusion within Nigeria sues Alabama university Manufacturing index hit 56.3 points in February ' CBN 2019 electionsll be referendum on restructuring, says Dickson 2017 Sierra Leone mudslides and the morning after Tear gas: Lagos pupils shun schools over police, hoodlums clash Sergeant, two others killed Police INEC releases general election dates for next 36 years Banks, FinTechs' collaboration'll become competition' Agbaje 2019: The fierce urgency of now Landlords son defiles primary four pupil in Ogun Zuma: Another lesson to Nigeria Seven steps to fix your bad credit score Launderer electrocuted while fetching water Buhari re-appoints Awolowo as NEPC boss Stop dumping refuse on waterways, group warns Lagos residents Imo bank robbery: Police nab pastor for keeping rifles in church LASG commends residents for paying land use charges Eni, FAO boost access to water in Nigeria Robbers kill driver, set bus ablaze Misappropriated N129m: Ogun AG withdraws charges against medical doctor Nipco gets recognition for Mobil Oil acquisition Operatives arrest 11 traffickers in Anambra, rescue three children Boko Haram war now a business venture, says Fayose Injured Neymar thanks fans for support ahead of surgery Buharis ministers delaying passage of 2018 budget Senate How bank surcharged Fani-Kayode N2.2m for exceeding withdrawal limit Witness $2bn needed to revive Lagos-Kano rail line ' Osinbajo Minister orders IG relocation to NEast, UN flays girls abduction FG to open first section of Apapa-Wharf road NEC didnt endorse Buhari for second term, says APC SEC's free e-dividend registration ends Establish ranches before banning open grazing, IG tells govs Again, CBN warns against investment in Bitcoin, others Jonathan fabricated evidence against me Okah TUC kicks against NNPC as sole provider of fuel Herdsmen, cows eating crops left by Benue sacked villagers Polls re-ordering: We'll override President's veto, say Reps MTN eyes $5.2bn NSE listing in July Housing fraud: EFCC quizzes NAWOJ president, contractor again Maina seeks to join Malami's suit against N'Assembly
