CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Saturday 31st March 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: March 31, 2018 FG releases treasury looters list; it is laughable, misleading ' PDP When your lies to posh lover Trump declares April 'Sexual Assault Awareness' month Be ready to proof your case in court, Secondus challenges Lai Mohammed 2019 Campaign Polo for President Buhari emerges Nigeria's Palm Oil deficit hits $800m Africa Unites for Oil Airtel wins Pitcher Advertiser Award at Creativity Week 2018 Agripreneur: Edo Govt calls for off-takers of farm, livestock products Lagos Leather Fair targets competition, innovation Firms partner to launch refurbishment centre, retail point UBA initiates youth development programme, unveils 30 campus ambassadors ISGPP boss to deliver Keynote at Texas Conference Vatebra equips youths with futuristic tech skills Conversation With Bamanga Tukur : No leadership without followership Life is a code On duty of Police to provide security for all protesters Pogba's problems has nothing to do with me, ask him ' Mourinho Benjamin Button' Ibrahimovic ready for Galaxy debut Guardiola feared Manchester City sack Ibrahimovic coy over Sweden World Cup return NWF unveils 12 wrestlers, 5 officials for Commonwealth games Man United aim for 3 points at Swansea Counting on Nigeria's Blessing at Gold Coast 2018 Mourinho to bench Pogba against Swansea ' Merson Pogba, Kante must raise their game, says Desailly Jos comes alive for Super Eagles Eagles don't need a fantastic goalkeeper to do well in Russia ' Babayaro Uzoho better than Ezenwa ' Kojo Parker's secret weapon REVEALED Hearn predicts Joshua 'll finish Parker in round six Adamawa partners British Council, EU to curb rape cases among teenagers Everyone wants a piece of you in Nollywood ' Scarlet Gomez A season of love in a climate of hate Oil deal rekindles Russian-Saudi relations Graphic Art and Design by Jephthah Meet Magret ' The Blogger and Illustrator DETOX!Secret to long life revealed Oke-Ado as Ibadan's early Epicentre Human Trafficking : I slept among corpses in Libya ' Nigerian returnee Just Before I Do' premiere movie tickets sold out Eko Atlantic city project'll boost Nigeria's economy ' Buhari Why we must address Out-of-School children menace'Tolu Glo-powered CNN African Voices x-rays contemporary African music Illegal arms possession: Shoot at sight, Gov. Ugwuanyi awards additional N1.1bn road contracts Police recover 46 firearms, 126 live ammunition, others in Benue Getting pregnant fast becoming a death sentence in Nigeria Saving NSITF from avoidable crash, giving workers their dues Sean Cza to drop new music ahead of Industry take over plans Tayo Mix I'm into Music to Do Things Differently African Automotive Announces Association with Eternity Technologies Michelin Nigeria Strengthens Relationship with Dealers TNL Celebrates Future Cars Drawings of 9 School Elections Sequence, Dollar Rain and the National Assembly Investing in People: A More Accurate Perspective The Mindless Mudslinging of Ekweremadu Is He the Same TY Danjuma of the North President Buharis Fake Award and the Bill Gates Rebuke Falobi Charges Colleagues to Support Unilag Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association Crusoe Osagie: How Not to Write a Rejoinder Round Off, Round Up Mix-up Premium Steels Plans to Produce 50% Requirements of Nigeria in First... Jaguar E-PACE is a Compact Performance SUV Joshua, Parker Go Toe-to-Toe in Unification Bout Firm charges young Nigerian on self-reliance Honour for Zara Abimbola Ejoh on World Theatre Day Abigail Crown'Taking gospel music to the next level Garden Women's Network canvasses for more women in technology Ondo former SSG turns movie producer Notorious cultist sentenced to death by hanging in Bayelsa Buhari mourns Umar Jibril Naomi Campbell Visits The President Of Nigeria For ARISE Fashion Week 2018 Commonwealth Games: 'Banned' Edwards takes on IAAF in bid to represent Nigeria PDP says FG's list of looters is 'hollow and laughable 968 died, scores rescued in 2017 disasters NEMA Bandits attacks: Over 30 buried in Zamfara IDPs return: Shettima temporarily relocates to Bama Amnesty for BHaram: Reps divided, senators oppose plan Anti-corruption court starts as NJCs COTRIMCO, 26 judges meet in Lagos $350m loan: El-Rufai, Sani trade words over Senates rejection Tenure elongation: APC yet to name technical committee Buhari, Bello, Saraki, Dogara, others mourn Jibril Dapchi schoolgirls: APC taking a dose of own medicine Dapchi: Weve been abandoned, Leahs father cries out I believe Ajimobi will support me to become governor 'Shittu 2019: ADP zones presidency to the North 2019 polls: Fear Buharis govt, Obasanjos coalition tells Nigerians Kogi: Police confirm rearrest of three escaped suspects Buhari condoles with Ogbeh over brothers death Wike, Osun Assembly felicitate with Christians Killings: Weve lost confidence in FGs security apparatus, says Taraba govt Christians celebrate Good Friday I dont want to end up like my mother! (II) FG pays $600m owed foreign airlines Beware! Breast and butt enlargement bad for your health Buhari under pressure to extend tax amnesty period God made me lose my sight for a purpose Wonders, visually impaired evangelist, entrepreneur FG should provide incentives to modular refiners ' Expert FirstNation Airways denies fraud allegation, threatens legal action Melaye: Police confirm rearrest of three suspects who escaped from custody Six suspected cattle rustlers nabbed while sharing meat in forest Verve, UBA support Zambia's subsidy disbursement programme Looters list: Be ready to prove your case in court, Secondus tells minister FGs list of looters laughable, says PDP Buhari mourns late lawmaker, Jibril Looters list: Afenifere, Junaid, others slam FG for releasing just six names of looters 22 months after failed promises Controversy surrounds Naomi Campbells meeting with Buhari Interpol yet to declare Melaye wanted, lawmakers profile missing on website My patients make advances to me Ndupu, psychiatrist Imo women demand chairmanship positions in political parties Cross River express concern over teenage pregnancy, others Alvan College workers protest, seek Provosts resignation Were screening candidates for Rivers parallel security Police recover 148 illegal firearms in Enugu NDLEA arrests major Indian hemp distributor in Onitsha Shun overtures from cultists, VC warns freshers CCD commends NASS for passing anti-discriminatory bill Lagos deserves special status, Ambode tells Buhari FGs backing not enough to win election, Bamidele tells APC Nissan, NADDC to develop Nigerias auto industry Waste mgt: Visionscape employs 350 scavengers NPHCDA deploys 1,181 midwives to primary health care centres T.Y. Danjuma: Buhari should probe service chiefs, say MBelt youths
