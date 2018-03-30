CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Friday 30th March 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: March 30, 2018 Akwa Ibom: Akpabio, Udom in renewed romance Putin spent $6.8m on presidential election campaign ' Election Commission Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a political strategist ' Daniel Stock Exchange probes $1bn Unity Bank, Milost Global deal Operators rue Customs' 10% duty on solar panel FG approves N90bn special economic zones development, targets N200bn revenue Customs to automate valuation of imported vehicles for uniformity FCMB facilitates LAPO MfB's N3.15bn bond listing Naira appreciates to 360.20/$ in I&E FCMB facilitates LAPO MfB's N3.15bn bond listing Ekweremadu: Demonising a dog The Kokori I know, by Joseph Akinlaja Reno Omokri's serial mischef making Ekiti 2018: Who is afraid of Fayemi Is he the same TY Danjuma of the North APC/PDP: Ogboru as nuclear option Cyberattacks: Drop old security notebooks, embrace collaborative ideas Women partners drive cars, economy too'Taxify Where to get Bitcoin Iheanacho's injury not 'very' bad ' Puel Chikwelu, Oparanozie lead Falcons against France C/Wealth Games: Nigerian wrestlers exude confidence Edo Queens Coach hails Gov. Obaseki Joshua: Parker'll fall in round 8, 9 Serbia defeat punctures Nigeria World Cup hype Premier Skills awards certificates to Nigerian coaches Gidi Fest 2018: Dj Spinall, Efya, Ric Hassani set to join Wizkid, 2Face Who wears Miss Africa Beauty queen crown today Lekan Babalola, Bisola, Jeff Akoh take music House of Reps commends NAHCON, urges early airlifting Religious bodies back revised Land Use Charge We won't stop talking about PDP's corruption, say Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu Navy issues one week ultimatum for trucks to leave Lagos road LUC: NBA, activists, others protest despite police warning Why pro-Biafra groups should participate in ongoing voters' registration'INEC Range Rover Sport SVR smashes Ferrari record No rift between Gov Emmanuel, Akpabio ' CPS KILLINGS: YCE wants security chiefs sacked over alleged laxity Court orders substituted service against Obiorah over N2bn suit by Anosike brothers We're being maltreated, detained crew tells NIMASA Dapchi girls saga an unfinished business Save us from robbers, motorists beg Abia Police Police recover 260 arms, ammunition in Enugu Abia monarchs at war over tenure elongation Musings over TY Danjuma's statement All-new Hyundai Accent features latest evolution of Hyundai design language 2019 GOV POLL: 7 parties endorse Ogun speaker FRSC mobilises for Easter Special Patrol operation Odigie-Oyegun: Attacks from home and abroad Buhari's visit: Passengers groan over flight disruptions at Lagos airport Unity Bank denies $1bn investment by Milost Global Banks urged to obtain authorisation for copyright work We're targeting N122bn revenue in 2018 'Aremu, PTML Customs boss How solar panels can bring comfort to your home Land Use Charge: Lagosians divided on implementation, review Buhari commissions Ikeja bus terminal Yobe senator: Negotiations ongoing for Leah Sharibu's release Buhari, Saraki salute Nigerians at Easter LUC: As lawyers defy police, Osinbajo says controversy not new I don't know anything on charge against Kalu, others 'Witness Senate rejects Kaduna's $350m loan request Wike inaugurates Port Harcourt Water Corporation, NAFEST committee Osinbajo, Tinubu, PDP trade words Gunmen kill 15 herdsmen in Zamfara Soldiers nab 3 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno Again, our champions in early crash Mistakes nouveau riche celebrities make Buhari's North and folly of sectionalism Sleep-walking (in) to the wrong road again Needless fuss about election sequence Anger in the land Reflections on Easter The Leah Sharibu symbolism Second term: Time for second thoughts Jesus has been appearing to me for years 'Reverend Sister The review of Nigeria Herbal Pharmacopoeia How recording firm robbed me of N55m 'Iyke Onka, gospel singer My film, Love Bird, showcases another side of Jim Iyke 'Imasuen How I got inspiration for Food Point I'm passionate about empowering young filmmakers -Bright Obasi, producer Fans should expect nothing but good music from me -Prince CJ Vlisco unveils Yolanda George-David as ambassador Hi-Point Hotel agog for Easter poolside fiesta Simi tours Dubai, thrills fans Why we brought back Fela and the Kalakuta Queens Imo: Okorocha dares Bishop Obinna Russia 2018: FIFA shuns Nigerian referees Iheancho to undergo late fitness test today NPFL: Katsina United stops Akwa United Russia 2018: Fanendo Adi, 4 others may get Eagles callup Nigeria to earn $560bn from Lekki Deep Seaport 16m Nigerians unemployed 'Wabote ITF tasks govs, OPS on youth empowerment Nigeria Airways pensioners to get N45bn arrears 'Minister Security chiefs allege plan to scuttle 2019 polls Buhari praises Lagos plans for populace Ashafa hails N2bn funding for Ikorodu-Shagamu road Knocks for presidency as Martin Luther King family disowns Buharis award Saraki, Oyegun absent as Buhari lauds Tinubu at 66 We never lied about Milost's $1bn deal ' Unity Bank NDLEA arraigns 58-year-old for dealing in controlled drugs Med-View Airline eyes growth opportunities, investment in Nigeria FCT security committee moves against kidnappers Shun hard drugs, NYSC DG advises military cadets Senate rejects Kaduna's $350m loan request Kano donates N41m relief materials to flood victims Nigeria Airways' ex-workers'll get N45bn severance after Easter ' FG Hisbah board arrests 98 street beggars in Kano Address infrastructure deficit, OAL tells FG BEDC, security agency to tackle electricity vandals Apology to Nigerians: Stop playing God, PDP replies Tinubu Eight ways to avoid card fraud this Easter President's visit: Airline operators forced to delay flights Defaulters in final rush as tax amnesty ends tomorrow FG plans massive export with Lekki Deep Seaport CBN's new reporting regime won't allow banks to hide bad loans ' Akinyemi Intrigues at Transport ministry stall inauguration of boards Addressing herders/farmers clashes'll boost national food security FCMB facilitates new bond listing UBA promotes 2,000 employees across Africa Banks should give low-interest loans to farmers ' ICAN SMEs need right connection to access global market Arms-bearing aviation personnel ready for airports ' FG Bakers threaten strike over rising wheat cost, others Nigeria records increase in export to India Alleged N605m fraud: EFCC charges Heritage Bank MD, Sekibo, to court Killings: YCE urges Buhari to sack security chiefs No child should be born with HIV by 2020 Okowa, Daniel, Lagos speaker, Oluyede hail Tinubu at 66 Benin monarch places Libya returnees on salary We ve nothing to do with Buharis rejection by nothern groups ACF Gunmen kill Edo APC leader Court validates two $40m charges against Jonathans cousin Serious negotiations ongoing for Leahs release Yobe senator At Easter, Ademowo urges investment in agric Let Easter lessons guide your actions, Glo tells Christians Obaseki, Lalong advise Christians on sacrifice, peace IG orders tight security nationwide Buhari, Saraki urge Christians to emulate Jesus virtues Gov aspirant promises to uplift Imo Gunmen in army uniforms kill six, injure four in 