CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Friday 2nd March 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: March 02, 2018 NAHCON wants clerics to educate intending pilgrims on new Saudi policies TMC, MURIC condemn abduction of Dapchi schoolgirls 'Seek investigation of troops withdrawal MSSN sisters discuss social problems against women 'Say women are reformers, not sex objects Head covering and freedom of religion EFCC, Danladi and unanswered questions Akeredolu laying foundation for Ondo State's greatness 'Aragbada MTSS 2019-2021: Aregbesola's blueprint for greater Osun Day Ajimobi, APC leaders laud Senator Buhari on empowerment of 1,500 constituents As Ogun moves for cleaner environment Senator Ndoma Egba to Chair NANTA, AGM You are adequately notified about our non appearance, Fayemi, Bwari reply Reps NPC will soon diversify revenue inflow, mitigate future oil price drops 'Baru Ali's book launch: 43 years after, Obasanjo reveals how Gowon tongue-lashed him over diplomatic issue with US Minimum Wage: FG assures workers of living wage to address social imbalance, inequality Ajimobi deserves a third term 'Olubadan Governors are mere glorified Chief Security Officers of states 'Aliyu Babangida We are targeting zero food import bill 'Buhari BREAKING: Reps pass vote of no confidence on Fayemi, Bawa-'Bwari $12bn Recovery Suit: Court rules against Chevron Inflation to remain high in 2018 ' Rewane Tinubu's failure'll spell doom for APC ' Sen. Sani Magu going nowhere, says Osinbajo Ahmadu Ali's loyalty, steadfastness made me succeed as President ' Obasanjo Obiano to tackle Onitsha flood with climate change fund NSE: FTN Cocoa, Vitafoam lead losers as investors take profitability Why I was absent at APC meetings ' Saraki NULGE blasts Imo assembly for refusing LG autonomy NASS has assured us PIB will be passed by June ' NNPC Progressive ideology, not propaganda won APC 2015 elections ' Bolaji Abdullahi Declare ammended Edo LG Law null, void 'PDP We are not opposed to ranching ' Northern Governors Umahi evicts illegal occupants on Ebonyi University land We are partners in nation building process, Lai Mohammed tells editors Customs intercepts N1bn contraband goods in February ADP alleges plans by APC to rig Edo LG polls Why I supported Obasanjo's third term bid ' Ahmadu Ali Breaking: Reps pass vote of no confidence on Ministers Fayemi, Bwari Herdsmen attack: MASSOB to defend Ndigbo America, a nation sustained by prayer ' Trump Roads, bridges and tax: What connection Growing the Nigerian Economy through the Mobile & Telecom Sector Twitter seeks help measuring 'health' of its world Amaju sends Eagles back to Benin City 2018 FIFA WC: Taribo lectures Balogun, Troost Ekong on 'defence mentality Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon: Citizens rally support for successful outing Ndidi arguably our best player this season ' Leicester coach Ambode leads NWFL's girl-child mentoring programme Gattuso: I'm not a guru but I've surprised people Argentina FA to get N1.1bn if Messi plays against Israel 2019: Oyegun's tenure extension good for APC, Nigeria 'Eyube 76 Garlands for Adeboye PROSCRIPTION: IPOB goes to appeal court Allegations against Bello still stand, but'- Kogi REC 2nd Term: Performance or not Lake Chad must be saved Union shuts Kogi health sector Akwa Ibom 2019: Udom, Ekere endorsements raise stir You'll benefit from restructuring, Atiku tells North Foreign investments rise 138.7% to $12bn Falz premieres first ever music concert movie nationwide GMB and the unfair TI Corruption Perception Index Meet Ijeoma ' The Creative Director of Dupris Glam I needed a child, says housewife that bought 5-yr-old girl for N350,000 Dapchi girls: Heads must roll in military, police, JNI tells Buhari OYC lauds Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, Umahi for youths empowerment Police begins mop-up of illegal arms in Anambra Clear pending staff salaries, Wike charges new Rivers LG caretaker chairmen Neymar arrives Brazil for surgery Gov Bello'll be probed for double registration 'INEC German govt IT network under cyberattack Infrastructural deficit raising cost of accommodation 'Ubosi Ambode leads NWFL's girl-child mentoring programme New arm race: Putin launches 'invincible' nuclear weapons to counter US AWMN seeks collaboration with Visionscape to clean Lagos FMBNissued 2,724 mortgages from 2015, says Fashola Tax evaders risk 5-year jail term from March 31 'FG New minimum wage'll meet economic realities 'FG Arbitrary billing: Group disconnection of consumers, abuse of process, says CPC Why I was absent from APC NEC meeting 'Saraki Ajaokuta: Reps slam no confidence vote in Fayemi, Bawa Bwari Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76 Ekiti: Fayose blows hot over N11bn refund How your thoughts affect your life Olubadan attends Ajimobi's meeting, first in 9 months APC crisis and Tinubu's mission impossible NFIU: Senate, House positions delay bill Achuzia, Biafra spirit and South South Igbo Encroachment: FUTO VC threatens to pull down illegal buildings Dapchi abduction and the blame game NFF awards and the cry of Yekini Enugu gives students 72 hours to vacate hostel billed for demolition 2018 and the governor Osun needs Boko Haram kills Army commander, navy officer Much ado about TI's corruption index Ebonyi: How 'Afikpo chic' was suspended for engaging in menial jobs Tackling illicit financial flows and multinationals' tax evasions I'm Searching For Love 'Ozzy Agu, actor I came into Nollywood by accident 'Nancy Isime Refineries production capacity to increase by 555,000 bpd BAIP 2018 'll be explosive FG targets zero food import 'Buhari Daddy Fresh, others storm Lekki for Last Man Standing Music runs in my family 'Engo How I will clinch Gombe APC guber ticket Apapa Road: Agents, importers now pay more on demurrage, container deposits Buhari should personally reconcile Ganduje, Kwankwaso -Apugo Music, comedy as celebrities unveil LAND Wrestling: Nigeria to participate in Beat The Streets tourney in USA Aviation: Nigeria retains US, FAA Category One Status Umahi's performance in Ebonyi'll give him second term Wizkid, 2Face, Adekunle Gold to thrill at GIDI FEST When block making turns goldmine Bakambu completes 65m China move, now Africa's costliest player Hold your leaders accountable, Wike tells Nigerians Nine kidnappers, cattle rustlers arrested in Niger FUT Minna VC wants funding for varsities Seven die as meningitis hits Katsina council Is FG doing enough to revive textile industry LASG, Kano partner on job creation, others Lagos East commends, backs Ambode Gov seeks strategic planning from workers Ill enrol for a programme at UNICAL Chinese envoy IWS gets new president Africa leaders conference Why I wanted third term for Obasanjo 'Amadu Ali Stoppage of Ekiti N11bn project refund anti-people 'Fayose Nigerians, take charge of democracy S'Court judgment on Bakassi vindicates INEC 'Igini Saraki won't sneak out of APC ' Aide FG'll name, prosecute tax evaders from March 31 ' Adeosun Remaining parts of PIB'll be passed before July ' NNPC We've disbursed N20.24bn for 2,724 mortgages ' FG Nigeria faces expulsion from Egmont Group Oando delays financial results as FRC scrutinises books Stock market starts March in loss, sheds N175bn LASACO pays claims to relatives of dead Lagos workers Economy attracted $12.2bn foreign investments in 2017 ' NBS Don't interfere with parastatals' operations, FG warns board members Lagos, Interswitch begin digital revenue collection Akwa Ibom sets sights on new industries Akwa Ibom sets sights on new industries Tailoring business opportunities you can start from home How to resolve payment failure errors Kwoma, a natural endowment waiting to be tapped SON Act has helped in product seizures 'DG Questions on Nigerian project as Tola Adeniyi presents book Shortlist announced for C20,00 Henrike Grohs Art Award I wouldve loved Ajimobi to go for another term Olubadan Aisha Buhari celebrates sons return from medical trip Sultan-led group attacks FG over girls abduction Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76 We cant provide details on subsidy, NNPC tells Falana Northern governors back ranching Ajaokuta: Reps pass vote of no confidence in Fayemi, minister of state Alleged false info: Melaye arraigned, granted N100,000 bail Constitution review: States demand devolution of powers, reject LG autonomy Seven herdsmen arrested in Benue while destroying farms Well prosecute Bello for double registration, says INEC IPOB appeals FHCs proscription order Well complete Sagamu-Ore-Ofosu road soon Fashola Senate refusal to confirm me encouraging, says Magu 60 illegal miners arrested in Niger Ensure physically-challenged persons vote in 2019, CDC tells INEC Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: