CKN APPOINTED AS SHEROES GLOBAL IRELAND AMBASSADOR

The Chief Executive of CKN News Media Group Chris Kehinde Nwandu has been appointed a Global Ambassador of Sheroes Global Inc based in Ireland.This was contained in a letter signed by the CEO of the organization Mrs Yemi Adenuga as contained below.APPOINTMENT AS SHEROES GLOBAL AMBASSADOROn behalf of the Board of Directors, Executive Management of SHEROES GLOBAL, it is my pleasure to formally introduce SHEROES GLOBAL to you and to inform you of your appointment as a SHEROESGLOBAL AMBASSADOR as SHEROES GLOBAL comes to Nigeria.SHEROES Global, founded in 2012 in Republic of Ireland, is a Women development and support organization with a MISSION to build women & youth to become positive change agents through changing orientation, to buildpositive mind-set, recognizing their efforts, celebrating their successes, empowering them to build sustainable businesses in line with the UN sustainable development goal 2030, and encouraging them to be supportive of oneanother.Since inception, about 50,000 women and youth have been positively impacted by the life changing work we do in various parts of the world.Our GOAL is to Inspire women to be more, Influence women to support one another to be more, and celebrate women who dare to be more. Our VISION is to see society where a woman can reach her highest potential, free of violence, and supported by, not just men, but other women, who desire the best for her and gladly recognize and celebrate her achievements. Our VALUES are: SERVICE, HONESTY, ETHICS, RESPECT, OPENNESS,EMPOWERMENT and SUPPORT.At SHEROES Global, our works are delivered through our PROJECTS and PROGRAMS, which form the base for our objectives:OUR PROJECTS:1. To train Women & Youth to be their own Boss, build female leaders to be positive change agents & provide mentorship through the SHEROES ENTREPRENEURSHIP ACADEMY.2. To give FREE career talks & books to students & youth, helping them decide on a career path early in Life through SHEROES 'EXPLORING OPTIONS' CAREER PROGRAM.3. To run a global campaign that focuses on giving boys the orientation of becoming good men for our girls, helping them grow into caring, confident and responsible men through SHEROES BOYS TO MEN CAMPAIGN.4. To support the less privileged in the society in various ways through SHEROES CHARITY.5. To empower young people to be pro-active, inclusive, involved in & participate actively in society and be catalyst for positive change through SHEROES YOUTH FORUM (SYF).1. To receive & process nominations of women & youth who inspire, influence & impact, and recognize, /celebrate finalists as they receive the ONCE-In-A-LIFETIME SHEROES AWARDS.2. To explore the lives and shared experiences of ordinary women & youth doing extraordinary things on media through THE SHEROES - TV PROGRAM.3. To facilitate the Conferencing of inspired women, to engage in policy influencing dialogue, and empower one another through SHEROES GLOBAL SUMMIT.4. To be a safe place online for women to Network and discuss all things female: Career / Relationship / Health / Social life and more through SHEROES NETWORK.More information about our work is available on www.sheroes.euAs a result of our projects successes in Europe, and part of our Strategic Plan to expand into Africa, we are excited to inform you of the coming of SHEROES GLOBAL to Nigeria and in this regard, we are delighted to also inform you of your appoint you as a SHEROES GLOBAL AMBASSADOR.Your appointment as a SHEROES GLOBAL AMBASSADOR is as a result of your relentless support for the less privileged in the society and your efforts to always impact lives positively.As a SHEROES GLOBAL AMBASSADOR, your role will include, but is not limited to:- Understand, believe in, propagate and represent the SHEROES Global Mission, Vision, Goal and Objectives positively.- Increase awareness of / raise needed support for SHEROES GLOBAL Projects.- Promote and attend SHEROES GLOBAL events.- Periodically advice on our works to improve outcomes.- Pick at least one SHEROES GLOBAL PROJECT and drive it as your AMBASSADORIAL PROJECT.Upon acceptance of your appointment sir, there will be a confirmation and celebration of your appointment as a SHEROES GLOBAL AMBASSADOR, and you will be inducted at the SHEROES GLOBAL Nigerian Launch and Induction ceremony, along with other SHEROES AMBASSADORS and SUPERSHEROES (team members) on Friday 23rd March 2018, at Sheba Event Centre, 20 Mobolajo Bank Anthony, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. Doors will open at 5pm with Red Carpet interviews and exhibitions by entrepreneurs before event kicks off at 7pm.Congratulations once again on your appointment.I look forward to a quick and positive response from you and to personally welcoming you on 23rd March.Yours Sincerely,Yemi AdenugaSHEROES Global Founder/CEO