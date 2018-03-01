Charly Boy Becomes Born Again

Published:

Veteran singer and human rights activist, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has renewed his relationship with God at the age of 66. This was revealed on a Christ Embassy group page on Facebook. The singer who has been indifferent about his religious views since he rose to stardom in the 1980’s is putting his life in God’s hands.





According to a Facebook post, Charly Boy became born again on Sunday, February 25th at a branch of Christ Embassy church in Abuja. The post read, “In a scenario which could only have been divinely orchestrated, the renowned unconventional musician, entertainer, social activist, and leader of the ‘Our mumu don do’ movement, Charly Boy, is gloriously led to Christ by the highly esteemed Regional Pastor, Christ Embassy Abuja, Reverend Tom Amenkhienan.





“Having been invited to church several weeks earlier by a dear sister who met and engaged him on social media, Charly Boy promised that he will come to church. With persistent reminders and follow up, on Sunday, 25th February, he arrived Abuja from a journey and came straight to church from the airport with twelve members of his activist group.” The post revealed that the new “child of God” returned for an exclusive meeting with Reverend Tom, the senior cleric at the parish on Tuesday to appreciate God and Reverend Dr Chris Oyakhilome.

